Kate Middleton recently announced that she has cancer, and she put together a brief video explaining her absence. According to a friend, the princess wrote her whole speech.

Kate Middleton shocked the world in late March when, after months without being seen, she shared a video in which she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. The Princess of Wales, who is married to first-in-line for the throne Prince William, first said she would be taking a leave of absence due to abdominal surgery back in January.

Kate later published a solo video of her sitting on a bench, and a royal source claims the princess wrote “every word” of the announcement herself.

Kate Middleton | Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Kate Middleton reportedly wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech

Kate Middleton had gone missing after she appeared at the Christmas Day church service in the United Kingdom. The princess’ team later said in mid-January that she would be taking time off for the next couple of months to recuperate from abdominal surgery. However, rumors quickly started to swirl about where Kate had gone, with many not believing she truly had abdominal surgery. The media attention forced Kate to publish a brief video detailing that after undergoing surgery, she learned she had cancer.

“She felt she had to do it because of who she is,” a fried of Kate’s reportedly told The Sunday Times, via Express. “It was more that she knows she is a public figure and has a wider leadership responsibility. It was all her. She wrote every word of it. It came together very quickly.” The friend also said that, despite the rumors, Kate was doing the speech because of her fame and her place in the world rather than because of the “drama” that had unfolded through conspiracy theories.

The Princess of Wales has been spending time with her family and asked for continued privacy while she receives treatment. It’s unclear when Kate will return to royal duties; she has not mentioned a return date. Kate has also kept quiet about the type of cancer she has and the stage it is.

For now, William and Kate are continuing to steer clear of the spotlight. Currently, many of the working royals are taking leaves of absence. In addition to William and Kate, King Charles announced in early February that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would be taking time away. While he has sat in on meetings and whatnot, he has greatly limited his royal appearances.

Other working royals, such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who are Charles’ siblings, have stepped up. William is reportedly taking a four-week break and will resume royal duties in April, and Camilla Parker Bowles has actually increased her appearances while also trying to spend more time with her husband.