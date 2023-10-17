Is Reba McEntire already over her time on 'The Voice'? Here's how she answered the question when asked by an interviewer.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 introduced Reba McEntire as a coach, and we love the country queen so far. McEntire guest mentored on the show in the past, but now that Blake Shelton’s gone, the network knew they needed another notable country name to take his place. Unfortunately, rumors regarding McEntire leaving the show have plagued her first season. So, is McEntire leaving The Voice?

Is Reba McEntire leaving ‘The Voice’? Here’s what she said when asked

Reba McEntire just joined The Voice Season 24, but rumors suggest she’s planning her exit. So, is McEntire leaving? She addressed the rumors while speaking to ExtraTV.

“Well, not right yet!” she told the interviewer when asked if she was planning her departure. “We’re not through.”

McEntire didn’t linger on the question, as she also went into what she loves about each of her co-stars. “We’re having a blast,” she told ExtraTV. “It is competition, it’s fun rivalry, but, we have the best time on that show. And what blows me away is the amount of talent that keeps coming on. We’re in season 24, and the talent is unbelievable. I hope everybody watches.”

While speaking to Newsweek, McEntire reiterated that her time on The Voice has been “wonderful.”

“It’s a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous,” she added. “Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I’m loving it.”

McEntire speaking highly of her experience makes us wonder why rumors spread about her potentially leaving. Each new coach adds something different to the show, and while we all love Blake Shelton, McEntire’s coaching has been a welcome change for long-time fans.

The country queen will return as a coach for ‘The Voice’ Season 25

Reba McEntire isn’t quitting The Voice after season 24, as she’s slated to return as a coach in season 25. She’ll reportedly join newcomers Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend next season.

Kelly Clarkson coached The Voice in the past, and she thinks that McEntire might be the coach to beat in season 24. And with the experience the country queen is attaining in season 24, she’ll be unstoppable in season 25.

“If there’s a great country singer on [Reba’s] team, she’s gonna be hard to beat,” Clarkson told NBC. “‘Cause she is the queen of country music. I thought that was a very smart play. I remember finding out that she was coming in when Blake [Shelton] was leaving, and I was like: ‘That’s really the only way to go. You’d have to go legend status because filling Blake’s shoes is hard.”

We love watching McEntire on stage for season 24, and we can’t wait to see how she does by the end of the season. It doesn’t look like Shelton plans on canceling his retirement from The Voice anytime soon, so we could get used to watching the new country star take over for awhile.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

