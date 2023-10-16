It seems the royal family's inadvertently revealed the date for Kate Middleton's 'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas' concert in December 2023.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert is back. That’s right. The Princess of Wales is poised to host the festive event for the third time. While it’s yet to be officially announced, one sentence on the royal family’s website seemingly revealed the date. So get ready to mark the calendar.

Kate’s 2023 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas concert appears to be on December 8

Kate hasn’t revealed any details about her third-annual Christmas carol concert. However, it appears the royal family’s website inadvertently did it for her. Hello! Magazine reported the royal family revealed the date. How exactly? In a blurb about upcoming engagements for Prince Richard (Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin) and Birgitte, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The website said the couple “will attend a Carol Service held by The Princess of Wales in Westminster Abbey, London” on Dec. 8, 2023. If the date hasn’t, for some reason, changed since, the second Friday in December will see Kate, and presumably many other royals, at Westminster Abbey.

This isn’t the first time in recent months the royal family’s website has become the subject of headlines. In August 2023, Prince Harry’s title was updated to remove his former HRH status.

Kate announced her Christmas carol concert with a hand-painted invitation in 2022

A short sentence on the royal family’s website isn’t the usual way Kate shares details on her Christmas carol concert. Instead, she’s known to take a less low-key route, preferring a festive announcement. Case in point: the 2022 event invitation.

2022’s Together At Christmas TV special was unveiled with a charming image drawn by artist Aurélie Baudry Palmer and posted to Kate and Prince William’s social media accounts. It featured a snow-covered Westminster Abbey and corgis as a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, for whom the broadcast was dedicated.

With that in mind, don’t expect the line about the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester having Kate’s Christmas carol concert on their schedule to serve as the official announcement. If last year’s announcement is any indication, there’s a special post coming to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram.

Expect more details on Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert in the coming weeks

As for when information on the 2023 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be available, the royal family hasn’t, at the time of writing, released details. Considering how they’ve operated previously, the palace has gone public with the date, time, and musical line-up in November.

In November 2022, the aforementioned invitation went out. A year earlier, in November 2021, the inaugural Together At Christmas was announced. So, if the third-annual event is unveiled anything like the first and second, details on Kate’s 2023 carol concert should be expected sometime in November 2023.

For those who’d like an exact date, know that the concert, which was also held on Dec. 8 in 2021, was announced on Nov. 4 of that year. This means that if the timeline stays roughly the same, early November 2023 is when details should be rolled out.