Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie got married in 2020 and 2018, respectively, having followed the royal family's new(er) 'rule' on marriage.

Historically, rules on marriage haven’t worked out well for the British royal family. Take, for instance, King Charles III marrying — and later divorcing — Princess Diana after Queen Camilla was deemed unsuitable. Or Princess Margaret being blocked from marrying divorcé Peter Townsend only to have a failed marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones. These days, however, the rules have changed. So much so, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren’t simply living by the royal family’s marriage “rule.” According to an expert, they’ve “embraced” it.

Who are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie married to?

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie, are among the younger generation of royals with somewhat recent royal weddings.

Eugenie, 33, married her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a televised ceremony. Now parents of two — August, 2, and Ernest, 5 months — Eugenie and Brooksbank split their time between England and Portugal.

As for Beatrice, 35, she said “I do” on July 17, 2020. Coronavirus (COVID-19) made her and husband Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi’s nuptials more intimate than the typical royal wedding. Wearing a dress of Queen Elizabeth II‘s, Beatrice wed in a private ceremony at the Royal Lodge’s Royal Chapel of All Saints.

Today, Beatrice and Edo are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, as well as Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, Edo’s son from a previous marriage.

Beatrice and Eugenie have ‘embraced’ the royal family’s new ‘rule’ — marrying for love

Princess Beatrice, Edo Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, and Jack Brooksbank | Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Discussing marriage in the royal family, royal expert Jennie Bond remarked that Beatrice and Eugenie have fully “embraced” The Firm’s “rule” on matrimony.

“Thank goodness things have changed so radically in recent years, and there’s now absolutely no pressure on royals to find a partner from within the ranks of European royalty,” Bond said (via Express). “Or indeed to find someone with no previous love life. Genuine ‘love’ is the number one rule these days, and both girls have embraced it.”

The expert continued: “They’ve learned to be open about their marriages from the example of their mother who has consistently reminded us all that Andrew is her ‘bestest friend’ and that they’re a happily divorced couple, who still live under the same roof and remain fiercely loyal to one another.”

Beatrice and Eugenie have ‘learned from their parents’ mistakes’

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Just like the royal family’s moved away from repeating past mistakes, Beatrice and Eugenie have learned from the past.

“Regardless of the headlines that Andrew and Fergie have created,” relationship expert Tina Wilson said, “both sisters have created loving families of their own.”

Ferguson and the Duke of York divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. Because they were young children, Eugenie and Beatrice, not unlike their cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, grew up largely knowing life where their parents were apart. At least legally. Andrew and Ferguson remain close, living together at the Royal Lodge.

Despite being children of divorce, the Princesses of York aren’t necessarily doomed to repeat their parents’ marriage, complete with scandal and divorce.

“You could say that they’ve learned from their parents’ mistakes,” Wilson said. Beatrice and Eugenie “have taken a quieter route to find love, ignoring the limelight and choosing to focus on what really makes them happy.”

“They’ve put down strong foundations for their children to flourish within,” she concluded.