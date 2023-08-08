Psychic Predicts That Princess Beatrice’s Past Relationships Will Make a ‘Comeback’ While ‘Fiery’ Side in Her Marriage to Edo Will Come Out

Find out what a celebrity psychic and astrologer is revealing about Princess Beatrice's past love life "taking center stage" and her "fiery" personality with husband Edo.

Princess Beatrice is one of a handful of royal family members who celebrate a birthday in August. And as she turns 35, a psychic astrologer has read Beatrice’s chart and revealed quite a few things about the princess’s relationship with her husband, Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi, and how her past relationships are going to revisit her this year.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice watch the racing on day four of Royal Ascot | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Psychic predicts Beatrice’s ‘old relationships and feuds’ make a comeback this year

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is sharing what Beatrice’s astrological chart shows and the “special” meaning behind the princess’s 8/8/88 birthdate.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman explained that Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin‘s “date of birth, 8/8/88 is very special numerologically. The number eight in numerology is a lucky digit for business, stability, and financial good fortune. Seeing the number eight repeatedly greatly enhances its impact. Beatrice’s Sun is in Leo, which makes her a strong and confident person. Leos are known for their loud voice and fabulous flaming hair. It’s a fire sign, and so the princess would be passionate, quick thinking, and possibly temperamental.

“Her Moon is in Cancer which makes her empathic and loving around the house and within her relationship and family. It has very maternal qualities. The princess’s ascendant is Aquarius which is a quirky sign which makes her fashion-forward, humanitarian, and idealistic.”

Princess Beatrice attends ‘The Alchemist’s Feast’, the inaugural summer party & fundraiser for the National Gallery’s Bicentenary campaign, NG200 | Dave Benett/Getty Images for The National Gallery

Honigman also predicted that some of Beatrice’s previous relationships could pop up again as the royal’s love life “will take center stage this year.”

“At the time of the Princess’s birthday, the planet Venus, planet of love and beauty is in Leo, which is her personal sign,” she said. “This means that her love life and domestic life will take center stage this year. Venus happens to be in retrograde for the entire month of August 2023, so Leos may find that people from their past try to make a comeback, and some old relationships, old feuds, or old jobs may revisit Beatrice’s life.

“Awkward conversations rule her summer, but the rest of her 35th year will bring her opportunities to support people who are less fortunate than herself. Since her ascendant is Aquarius, she will see some favorable changes in her life. From January to September 2024, Pluto, the planet of transformation, is in Aquarius. World events will lean towards positive humanitarian changes, and so will Beatrice’s personal life.”

Astrologer says that Beatrice and Edo both have ‘fiery’ personalities

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice taking their seats as they attend Day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The astrologer discussed Beatrice’s marriage and how her personality matches up with Edo’s as well.

Honigman shared: “Edoardo, Beatrice’s husband, was born on Nov. 19, 1983, which means he is a Scorpio. This is an intense and emotional sign, passionate and loving. The couple will share the fiery side of their personalities as Scorpio’s traditional ruling planet is fiery red Mars. Leo, of course, is a fire sign. So both love birds will share a temper and also a great zest for life.

“The biggest difference between those two admittedly similar signs is that water sign Edo will take things personally and be very sensitive, whereas fire sign Beatrice won’t. She’ll be able to analyze situations better and react logically.”