Princess Beatrice has 'the ability to see both sides of the coin' in the royal family rift between Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles III.

Getting Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles III on good terms may hinge upon none other than Princess Beatrice. Experts say Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s oldest daughter can “see both sides” and thus be instrumental in healing the rift.

Princess Beatrice is a ‘universally liked’ member of the British royal family

Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, and Princess Beatrice | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Various factors make the Princess of York a strong candidate for ending the Harry, William, and King Charles rift. According to expert Jennie Bond, she’s “really come into her own” after years of “pressure” and “criticism in her life.

“We already have a divorced queen on the throne. Now we have a relatable princess,” Bond told OK. “Beatrice is a stepmother who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with the trauma of her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer.”

Altogether, “it makes her much more accessible” and “universally liked.” Nick Ede, a brand and culture expert, agreed, calling Beatrice a “great role model for others who experience family troubles.”

“She’s dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home and a father — the Duke of York — who’s been quite controversial,” Ede said. “And she appears to have weathered those storms very well.

Beatrice can be ‘more open-minded’ about Harry, William, and King Charles’s ‘falling out’

Beatrice has the right mindset to tackle the rift between Harry, William, and King Charles III, according to Ede.

“She also has the ability to see both sides of the coin,” the expert said. “So with regard to Harry’s falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more open-minded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about, and potentially heal that rift.”

“I think if anyone can heal it, it’ll be her. Or perhaps Princess Anne,” Ede added before saying, “Beatrice could well be the royals’ secret weapon.”

Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie is close to Harry

Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry, and Jack Brooksbank | oby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What also might prove important is Harry’s relationship with Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie. The 33-year-old is known to be close to the Duke of Sussex, even looking at her as a pseudo-royal big sister type.

To date, she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are the only royals who have visited Harry and Meghan in Montecito, California. Eugenie and Harry went to the Super Bowl together in 2022, footage from which appeared in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries. The couples were also spotted having dinner together around the same time.

More recently, Harry reportedly leaned on Eugenie at King Charles’s May 2023 coronation, during which he also stayed at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin.

Additionally, it’s been said Eugenie’s tried smoothing things over between Harry, William, and King Charles. Given Harry seems to hold her in high regard, he might be more open to hearing what Beatrice has to say. Whether or not Beatrice will indeed be the royal who ends the rift remains to be seen. For now, reports aren’t optimistic about Harry and William reuniting.