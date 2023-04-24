Prince Harry Will Reportedly Lean on Princess Eugenie During King Charles’ Coronation

It’s been announced that Prince Harry will make his way from the United States to the United Kingdom to be there to support King Charles during his coronation ceremony. It’s no secret that Harry and his father have been at odds for several years — a feud that started when Harry began a serious relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

Since leaving the family, Harry has reportedly had a strained relationship with many royal family members. However, one person he was always close with growing up — and has remained close with — is his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Now, the prince will reportedly “lean” on Eugenie while attending a coronation filled with people he doesn’t exactly have a beautiful relationship with.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in 2012 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation, but Meghan Markle won’t

On April 12, the royal family released a long-anticipated statement about whether Harry and Meghan would attend the coronation. The verdict is that Harry will jet off to the U.K. to watch his father’s ceremony while Meghan stays home with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Archie’s birthday is on May 6, the day of the coronation, but it’s unclear if that has anything to do with Meghan’s absence.

Meghan’s decision to not attend the coronation seems to send quite a statement about her desire to stay connected to the royals now that Queen Elizabeth has died. Meghan and the queen were known for having a strong relationship, so it’s even more unclear where things will go now that the queen is gone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk into Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018 | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Prince Harry will reportedly ‘lean’ on his cousin, Princess Eugenie, for support

Harry and Eugenie have been close since they were kids. When there was alleged drama between the royals and Meghan, Eugenie continued to show support for her cousin and his new love by even posting about the couple to her Instagram account when they welcomed their first child, Archie.

Now, Harry will supposedly lean on Eugenie as he navigates the tension surrounding his relationship with the royals. According to Express, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Fox News that King Charles “does want his youngest son to experience such a significant moment in his life.”

“Duty is still a priority to Harry, and he feels like it is his responsibility to attend,” Schofield said. “That being said, expect familiar and friendly characters like cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie to make small talk with the ‘exiled’ prince.”

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie (left) share a laugh with Princes Beatrice at a Trooping the Colour ceremony | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Meghan Markle supposedly wants peace with the royal family

Despite not attending the coronation, Meghan Markle still allegedly wants to make peace with the royal family. A source close to the duchess said that Meghan “wants her children to know their grandfather,” referring to King Charles. She reportedly hopes her children will get to know King Charles and that her decision to miss the coronation “will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty,” per Express.

Meghan visited the U.K. last June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, then returned in September 2022 to attend the queen’s funeral. Harry and Meghan greeted guests outside the palace alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, a move many saw as a potential olive branch, though the couples have not spent time together since.