How King Charles’ Coronation Will Subtly Play a Major Role in Prince Harry and Prince William’s Failing Relationship

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since Harry met his now-wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2016. There have been plenty of rumors, along with some finger-pointing, about who is actually responsible for the brothers’ downfall; some of the public thinks Harry should have stuck close to William over Meghan, while others think William pushed Harry away.

Regardless, it’s clear the brothers are on rocky terms, though Harry has announced that he will attend his father’s coronation on May 6. The event, of course, brings the siblings face to face — but it’s actually the first time the two will see each other since Harry’s tell-all memoir — in which he had plenty to say about his relationship with William — was released.

Prince William and Prince Harry hold umbrellas in a tense moment that suggests their relationship is on the rocks | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s memoir dug up plenty of dirt on his relationship with Prince William

Prince Harry released Spare back in January 2023, and there was no shortage of drama throughout the book. It detailed so much of Harry’s life growing up, but it also went into the falling out — and the now-infamous fight — he’d had with his brother after meeting Meghan Markle.

Most notably, Harry recalled a time when William said Meghan was “difficult” and “abrasive” — comments that ultimately led William to reportedly “grab [Harry] by the collar” and knock him down. The fight became a highlight in the book, as it painted a clear picture of what everyone believed was happening behind the scenes: William did not approve of Harry’s now-wife, Meghan.

Of course, Harry and Meghan disappeared to the North America back in 2020, which is where they have remained ever since. They’ve visited the family a handful of times since their departure, typically for major events. Now, Harry and William will come face to face for the first time since Spare‘s release at King Charles’ coronation.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation is the first time the brothers will come face to face

King Charles’ coronation might be the biggest royal moment in the king’s life, but it subtly plays a major role for Harry and William: It’s the first time they’ll see each other since Harry detailed their fight — and plenty of other drama — in his book. Harry did return to the United Kingdom earlier this year, but it was for a court case and, as far as we know, the two didn’t see each other.

King Charles’ coronation marks a major moment for the two brothers. At the end of the day, Harry and William have been through plenty together, but from what we know, it doesn’t sound like this reunion will be all too pleasant. There have been rumors of peace talks, but after Harry revealed such intense information about his personal relationship with William, it’s hard to believe that is still on the table.

Prince Harry and Prince William walk with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, after Queen Elizabeth’s death | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William likely won’t have ‘meaningful’ conversation

Though we won’t know until after coronation day, the odds are slim that Harry and William will have any real conversation aside from small talk at King Charles’ event.

“They reportedly are not communicating and are unlikely to be seated near each other at Westminster Abbey,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said to Fox News Digital. “… It is highly unlikely that any meaningful interactions with any members of the royal family will occur,” Fitzwilliams said. “They know they can’t trust [Harry].”