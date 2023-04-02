Prince William ‘Should Have Responded’ After Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Release, Royal Expert Says

A royal author believes Prince William should have gone against the family motto and responded after Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released. Instead, he remained quiet, despite the many bombshell claims Harry made about the royal family.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal author believes Prince William should have responded after Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ was released

During an interview with Us Weekly, royal expert Alexander Larman, author of The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided, shared his thoughts about how Prince William should have responded after the release of Harry’s book.

Interviewer Christina Garibaldi noted, “It seems like the silence is deafening on the royal side because they never responded to the book, never made any statements or anything like that. Do you feel like the royals want nothing to do with Harry at this point now?”

According to Larman, William could have addressed Harry’s claims and “extended the hand of brotherhood.”

“I’m on record of saying that I think that they should have responded. I think Prince William should have given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood,” Larman explained. “That he should have said, ‘We’re all very concerned about him. We understand that he has most awful traumatic shock when his mother died so young. You know, we know life has been hard for him.’”

Expert points out how the royal family stays silent, adhering to the ‘never complain, never explain’ motto

Larman also touched on how the royals adhere to a motto that favors silence above all.

“I mean, the thing is, the royal family’s motto has always been, ‘Never complain, never explain,'” he remarked. “And that’s done very well [for them], but you do wonder when a member of a royal family is not playing by the same rules as you, how well it’s going to go in the long term.”

Larman continued, “Because it was the same thing with the Duke of Windsor. He wasn’t playing by any of the established rules because they’d all been torn up for him. So he was a complete loose cannon and so there wasn’t an awful lot his family could do in order to rein him in.”

The author noted, “Because if you can’t take somebody’s money away, you can’t take a very royal status away — what can you do?”

Author weighs about whether Prince William and Prince Harry will heal their rift

When the author was asked his thoughts about what “it will take to get this relationship back on track,” he didn’t have a definitive answer.

“I honestly don’t know,” Larman responded. “I can’t see in the current situation how he’s ever going to have any sort of relationship with any of [the royals]. And it’s that thing that was revealed [in his book that] apparently King Charles said, ‘Don’t make my last years difficult ones.’ Because he’s not an old man … he’s not a young man either and we have no idea how long he’s gonna be king for. He’s certainly not gonna be as long as his mother was queen.”

Larman added, “And so after that, when the Prince of Wales becomes king in turn, if he’s still estranged from his younger brother, that’s going to be a very odd state of affairs, isn’t it?”