Prince William and Prince Harry’s Different Coronation Roles Will ‘Protect the Dignity’ of the Ceremony, Expert Says

A royal expert believes Prince William and Prince Harry will be separated at King Charles’ coronation because of their very different roles. According to the expert, William and Kate Middleton will have a “pivotal role” during the ceremony while Harry and Meghan Markle will not play a “large part.”

Prince William and Prince Harry walk together | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have no option’ but to attend King Charles’ coronation

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Prince Harry and Meghan have to attend King Charles’ coronation in order to gain more work. He told OK!, “The only reason they get work — work for Netflix, for Spotify, work for Random House — is because they’re royals.”

He explained how they need the royal family connection to continue having these kinds of opportunities.

“Now if they were to emphasize their isolation by not attending a royal event, that’s as important as a coronation as well, it would be something that would adversely affect their contracts, I would have thought, or certainly the renewal of any contracts,” the commentator said.

Fitzwilliams added, “So they’ve got to attend. They have no option but to come.”

Expert says Prince Harry and Prince William’s coronation roles will keep them separated

Fitzwilliams also noted that the coronation will be organized in a way that “protects the dignity of the occasion.” Prince William and Kate will have a “pivotal role,” while Harry and Meghan will not be a “large part of it” if they attend because they have been “so critical” of the royal family.

If the Sussexes do attend, Fitzwilliams told OK!, “the interest won’t be focused on them.”

“This will be organized in a way that protects the dignity of an occasion which has deep religious significance,” Fitzwilliams said. “The British are uniquely good at orchestrating and arranging ceremonial events, which will be reflected.”

The royal expert added, “William and Kate will be an important part of the ceremony and it is reported William will be doing a homage to King Charles. There’s no doubt that William and Catherine will have a pivotal role.”

Expert believes royal family are ‘terrified’ to talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the coronation

Royal columnist Louise Roberts told Sky News Australia’s The Royal Report that the royals are “terrified” to talk to Harry and Meghan if they attend.

“They’re becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims. Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?” she said.

Roberts continued, “But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them — for example, William and Kate — won’t tell them anything.”

The columnist touched on the royal family’s fear of speaking to Harry and Meghan at the event, since even small comments seem to be “magnified.”

Roberts noted, “Everyone’s terrified. Everything’s for sale — every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”