Kate Middleton Showed ‘Strength’ During Tense Prince William Relationship Moment, Royal Expert Says

Kate Middleton showed “strength” during one tense moment in her relationship with Prince William, a royal author says. Looking at the period when William and Kate broke up, the author noted how Kate “laid out some guidelines” when they reunited.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton discussed a rocky time in their relationship

During William and Kate’s 2010 engagement interview, the couple addressed their 2007 breakup, with William chalking it up to “trying to find our own way.” He explained, “It was just a bit of space … It worked out for the better.”

Kate admitted that the split made her “stronger,” even if she wasn’t happy about it.

“At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person,” Kate explained. “You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realized. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger.”

She added, “I really valued that time, for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time.”

Royal expert looks at how Kate Middleton handled her breakup with Prince William

During an episode of A Right Royal Podcast, author Robert Jobson, who wrote William at 40, weighed in on Prince William and Kate’s relationship.

Part of the couple’s history together included when they broke up. Eventually, they reunited again but the split made William reevaluate their relationship and Kate had some “rules” as a result.

“When they did break up, on a more serious level, [William] quickly realized that he got it completely wrong,” Jobson said. “He was probably listening to the outside sources and outside people.”

The author continued, “But then looked perhaps at his father’s inability to marry Camilla early on and realized, ‘I’ve made a big error here’ and tried to woo her back.”

He added, “I think, the way she laid out some guidelines, some rules, for the way it had to go, she wasn’t going to be messed around. And [in doing so] showed her strength in character.”

Jobson also pointed out how William and Kate have a solid base for their relationship — their friendship is the “secret” to their success.

He noted, “You only have to look at the way they look at each other to realize they are very much in love. And I think that she’s a real asset, not only to William, but to the royal family as a whole.”

Expert says the way Kate handled the breakup made her a ‘no-brainer’ for ‘future queen’

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, founder and creator of ToDiForDaily.com, shared her thoughts about William and Kate’s breakup, telling Express how Kate’s behavior during the split made her a “no-brainer” for “future queen.”

She explained, “Kate was probably a sure thing because, despite being considered a commoner, [Kate and William] were together for such a significant amount of time. [The royal family] knew she was a good girl, they knew she wasn’t talking to the media, because in between those break-ups, she was so stoic and kept her mouth shut, and in all of the photographs of her during her break-up, she’s looking ahead.”

Schofield noted, “She just handled herself so well throughout the rollercoaster that was her and Prince William’s dating history leading up to their inevitable marriage. It made Kate a no-brainer — she was the future queen.”