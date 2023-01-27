Publisher Explains How Prince Harry ‘Contradicted’ Himself With Prince William Fight Allegation in Tell-All Memoir ‘Spare’

Since its release, Prince Harry‘s book Spare has been a hot topic among royal watchers and commentators. The Duke of Sussex made several claims in his memoir. But according to a former publisher for one of the U.K.’s largest publications, the prince has “contradicted” himself with some of his revelations including the passage about his alleged fight with Prince William.

Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession for the Lying-in State | Jeff J Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former publisher speaks about ‘real contradiction’ in Prince Harry’s book

Former editor-in-chief and publisher of MailOnline Martin Clarke, who analyzed several claims made in Harry’s book, spoke to GB News host Dan Wootton about why believes the duke has “contradicted” himself. One instance Clarke highlighted as an example has to do with Harry’s fight with Prince William that allegedly turned physical.

Clarke said: “There is a wonderful passage in the book where in the run-up to the famous dog bowl fight with William where he accuses William — when William is accusing Meghan of bullying, a troublemaker and upsetting everybody — and says ‘you are just parroting the stuff you read in the press.’

“That is so backward it boggles the mind because obviously, William was there. William saw it presuming it firsthand or heard firsthand accounts from the people involved and yet Harry’s blaming the press and this is the real contradiction at the center of the book because … Harry hates the press.”

Copies of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ are displayed at bookstores in London | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Image

Clarke insists the Duke of Sussex ‘can’t have it both ways

Clarke went on to discuss how Harry has made it clear on several occasions how much he dislikes the British press but he “can’t have it both ways.”

“We are the big boogie man of the entire existence of his entire life but equally he at the same time is attacking William and Camilla for leaking stories about him that he doesn’t deny. He doesn’t deny these stories are true,” Clarke noted. “So, he can’t have it both ways. The press can’t on the one hand be people who make things up and then at the same time printing things that his own family, he claims, are leaking about him.”

Wootton then explained that the duke “failed to mention” that William had “made his own judgement about Meghan before a single word was published in the British press,” recalling “It wasn’t until November 2018 when I actually wrote the first story that said Kate and Meghan had fallen out over the way that Meghan was treating the staff members.

Clarke agreed and added: “They (Kate and Meghan) never hit it off [in] the first place and when you look at some of the stuff that we all wrote and printed, it’s kind of embarrassing that we were fooled. They were talking about the ‘Fab Four’ and it was more like behind the scenes of ‘Let it Be’ than ‘Hard Day’s Night.'”

Clarke concluded his remarks by saying that the press really does “work hard” in order to try and get the correct information out there.

What Prince William said following fight allegation in ‘Spare’

Following the publication of Spare, many wondered if the royal family would respond directly to some of the claims Harry made in his memoir. They have not. However, three days after the book’s release Prince William visited Liverpool University Hospital and responded to some words of encouragement from a patient there.

Patient Sylvia Staniford grabbed William’s hand and told the Prince of Wales: “Keep going, keep going. Scousers love you.” The royal smiled and replied: “Yes, I will.”

When relaying her story to Hello! Staniford said: “Of course, that was a reference to Harry. He knew what I was talking about.”