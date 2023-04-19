King Charles Might Be ‘Relieved’ That ‘Unwelcome Distraction’ Meghan Markle Is Not Attending Coronation

King Charles III has been ruling since Queen Elizabeth’s death back in September 2022. However, his official coronation does not happen until May 6. Though Charles has already said his ceremony will be simpler than his mother’s was 70 years ago, all eyes are not on him; rather, they’ve been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who only announced in mid-April their own plans for attending the coronation.

Prince Harry revealed that he is attending, while Meghan is staying back in California. Though Charles has only ever spoken highly of the couple in public, royal experts say the king is “relieved” that Meghan isn’t attending.

King Charles III with Camilla Parker Bowles and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles’ coronation

Since Queen Elizabeth died, the public — and British media — have questioned whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend Harry’s father’s coronation ceremony this May. Finally, in April 2023, Buckingham Palace released a statement that Harry would attend the coronation while Meghan would remain home in California. Though there was no detailed explanation given for Meghan’s absence, the statement did say that she plans to remain home with their children. Plus, Prince Archie’s birthday coincides with the coronation weekend.

It’s unclear how much time Harry will spend in the United Kingdom or whether he will have any peace talks or discussions with his father and brother; some royal experts theorize he might even leave town as soon as the ceremony is over.

Close-up of Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles might be ‘relieved’ of Meghan Markle’s absence, expert says

Though King Charles has never publicly spoken poorly about Meghan or Harry, rumor has it the king is “relieved” that Meghan isn’t attending. Not so much because he doesn’t like her, but rather because of the inevitable attention and drama associated with Harry and Meghan spending time with the royals.

“”She was going to be an unwelcome distraction and it will now be a happier and more relaxed affair,” royal author Andrew Lownie told Express. Lownie added that Meghan “did herself no favors” and even suggested Harry might be booed, though that seems a bit extreme. When Harry and Meghan appeared alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton to greet fans shortly after the queen died, they were met with praise from the public. Though nobody can say for certain how Charles is feeling, it does make sense that he might want to avoid the drama of having all of the attention be on his relationship with Harry and Meghan.

Meghan Markle chats with King Charles in 2019 | Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to make peace with the royal family

Though Meghan’s coronation absence appears to make a huge statement about her feelings toward the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants to make peace with the royals for the sake of her children. According to Express, a source close to the duchess says Meghan “wants her children to know their grandfather.”

Meghan’s decision not to attend is reportedly not meant to be selfish but rather is meant to keep the attention on the king. “She just doesn’t want a song and dance and everything being lived out in the public eye,” the source reports.