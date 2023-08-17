The trailer for Netflix’s Heart of Invictus is here. Perhaps unsurprisingly to royal watchers, it features a cameo from none other than Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex, who started the Invictus Games in 2014, can be seen speaking in what an expert called “guru and leader” mode.

Netflix dropped the debut ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer on August 16

After speculation it may not happen and a camera crew following Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in 2022, viewers have finally gotten a first look at Heart of Invictus. On Aug. 16, 2023, Netflix released the first glimpse of the docuseries by dropping a trailer.

It starts with Harry addressing the crowd at the opening ceremony of The Games in 2022. “It is here at Invictus Games that you realize whatever you carry was the springboard that propelled you to the next level,” Harry said. “The Games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury. But really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again.”

Executive produced by Harry in conjunction with Archewell Productions, Heart of Invictus is a five-part docuseries, which premieres on Aug. 30. It “follow[s] a group of competitors, from around the globe,” who, per the description, are “all service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses,” as they prepare for The Games.

Harry looked like a ‘dynamic’ leader in the ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Harry’s movements in the two-minute Heart of Invictus trailer, beginning with his address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

“This is shown as a dynamic, military-style keynote speech,” James told Mirror, noting how Harry put his “first to his chest” for emphasis while talking about “heart.” Furthermore, she said, Harry assumed the position of “leader” in the Heart of Invictus trailer without outshining Invictus competitors.

“Fortunately, the stars of the clip are the athletes themselves,” James continued. “But Harry is shown in the role of guru and leader, popping into shots and standing on stage urging them on to peak performance.”

Harry combined ‘wartime leadership’ with ‘motivational phrases’ in the ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

The expert also noted how Harry adopted “wartime leadership” mixed with “motivational phrases” to make his speech more powerful.

Harry, James said, modeled “his body language and his verbal delivery on wartime leadership.” He paired “personal emotion with motivational phrases and a delivery of concise messages,” creating a “crescendo.”

Harry used “his left hand in a shaking baton signal to suggest strong emotions and a sense of driving his audience forward,” she added. Additionally, as he held the mic, his voice seemingly “crack[ed] with personal emotion.”

Harry previously shared in his Spare memoir he developed a fear of crowds, making delivering speeches especially difficult.

Following the Heart of Invictus premiere are the Invictus Games Düsseldorf from Sept. 9 – 16, 2023.

