The makeup designer for 'The Crown' says the character of Princess Diana had an 'abundance of different lip products,' but not the one Prince Harry mentioned in 'Spare.'

Prince Harry’s memorable passage in Spare about his frostbitten “nether regions” and effort to heal them by applying a cream used by Princess Diana isn’t impacting The Crown Season 6. The makeup artist for the Netflix original series has revealed the cream that reminded the Duke of Sussex of his late mother didn’t make its way into actor Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana makeup bag for the final season.

Harry used Elizabeth Arden 8 Hour Cream on his frostbitten ‘nether regions’ after visiting the North Pole in 2011

Spare included some searing passages about Prince William and major revelations, but also in Harry’s memoir were some lighter moments. Perhaps the most laughable among them came when the now-39-year-old recalled experiencing an unfortunate case of frostbite after trekking to the North Pole.

“Upon arriving home,” shortly before the Prince of Wales’s wedding to Kate Middleton, Harry remembered being “horrified to discover” that his “nether regions were frostnipped as well. And while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t.”

As it became “more of an issue,” Harry tried “home remedies,” one of which had a connection to Diana. “My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?” he recalled saying to a friend who recommended Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream.

Harry did as they suggested and memories of Diana immediately came flooding back. “I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time,” he wrote. “I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it … down there. ‘Weird’ doesn’t really do the feeling justice.”

The cream Harry used isn’t part of Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana’s look in ‘The Crown’ Season 6, makeup designer says

Elizabeth Debicki in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Although Diana may have used the cream Harry found himself applying to his “nether regions” in 2011, those responsible for Debicki’s Diana look didn’t use it in The Crown Season 6.

As Cate Hall, the show’s hair and makeup designer told Newsweek, she didn’t change anything in light of Spare, which debuted in January 2023 while filming for the final episodes was still underway.

Asked by the outlet whether she made the cream part of Debicki’s Diana look, Hall said she hadn’t. Furthermore, like The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, she didn’t read Harry’s memoir.

“I have not read Spare, I’m afraid,” Hall said, noting Diana’s “enormous” makeup bag had an “abundance of different lip products and several lip balms. But no, I didn’t reference Spare in my research.”

Expect to see Prince Harry as a character in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

The Crown is, at its core, about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. However, as fans of the series already know, that doesn’t mean other royals aren’t without their own storylines.

Harry, who first appeared as a character in the series in season 4, is portrayed in the final season. This time around, he’s played by actors Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford, who take on the role in parts one and two, respectively.

The Crown Season 6 charts Diana’s death in 1997 and other events, ending the timeline of the queen’s reign in the year 2005.

The final season of The Crown premieres in two parts on Netflix. Episodes 1-4 drop on Nov. 16, and episodes 5-10 on Dec. 14.