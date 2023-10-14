Season 6 of the Netflix hit ‘The Crown’ will cover events in the royal family from 1997 to 2005.

The wait is nearly over for fans of the hit Netflix series, The Crown. The much-anticipated final chapter, season 6, is poised to break new ground by arriving in two separate parts, a first for the series.

This season promises a mix of royal drama, star-studded casting, and historical events, keeping fans riveted until the final curtain falls.

Here’s what to expect for season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Netflix is all set to pull back the curtain on the much-anticipated final season of The Crown, and this time, it’s doing things a bit differently.

Season 6 will arrive in two parts, making it the first time the series has adopted a split-season format. Mark your calendars for November 16 and December 14 because that’s when the two parts of the final act will premiere.

To raise excitement levels, Netflix released a tantalizing preview featuring a montage of opulent royal settings and a haunting ticking clock.

The teaser from Netflix also included voiceovers from the trio of accomplished actresses—Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton—who have each portrayed Queen Elizabeth II throughout the series.

This innovative casting change every two seasons has been a unique approach to depicting the aging monarch.

Part 1 of the final season will focus on Princess Diana’s relationship with Dodi Al-Fayed

Per Netflix, the upcoming season will also delve into events spanning from 1997 to 2005.

The cast will feature Elizabeth Debicki returning as Princess Diana, Dominic West taking on the role of King Charles, and Jonathan Pryce reprising his portrayal of Prince Philip.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in the final season of ‘The Crown’ | Netflix

Notably, the first part of the season is set to delve into the relationship between Diana and Dodi Fayed prior to their tragic accident in Paris.

Interestingly, the show will omit the moment of impact from the accident, preserving its delicate nature.

Part 2 of season 6 of ‘The Crown’ will focus on young Prince William and Prince Harry

The last part of the upcoming season of The Crown is set to debut four weeks after the first. It aims to further captivate audiences by focusing on the lives of younger members of the royal family.

The final part promises to portray a young Prince William, played by Ed McVey, adapting to life at Eton following his mother’s demise. The series will also explore how the marriage between Charles and Camilla paves the way for the future monarchy.

Other fresh faces include Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Luther Ford as a teenage Prince Harry.

As the series nears its end, it’s evident that The Crown is set to conclude its groundbreaking journey in a majestic fashion. The show is poised to leave an indelible impact on how we view television portrayals of historical events.

Part 1 of season 6 is scheduled to premiere on November 16.

Fans can stream the first five seasons of The Crown on Netflix.