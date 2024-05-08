A special service at St. Paul's Cathedral honoring 10 years of the Invictus Games got underway at 5 p.m. local time on May 8.

King Charles III and Prince William have busy schedules as Prince Harry returns to London, England, for the Invictus Games’ 10-year anniversary. Just as the Duke of Sussex arrived in the U.K., it was announced the king had a “full” schedule. The same can reportedly be said for Harry’s brother, the Prince of Wales, and why he won’t be at St. Paul’s Cathedral for an anniversary service.

Prince William has a ‘full plate’ as Harry marks 10 years of the Invictus Games

Harry’s back in the U.K. He returned to England to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games, the adaptive sporting competition he launched in 2014. So far, he’s celebrated the milestone with many people, but no one in his family.

Following much speculation as to whether or not Harry might get together with King Charles during his visit, the 39-year-old’s attending a special service at St. Paul’s Cathedral honoring the Invictus Games alone. As in, no William, King Charles, or any other senior royals.

Similar to the king, William’s reason for not supporting Harry—aside from their years-long rift—is that the 41-year-old future king is too busy.

“William is a hop, skip, and a jump from the throne,” an insider told Express in the days before the Invictus anniversary service. “With an ill wife and three young children—he has plenty on his plate.”

Kate Middleton, 42, is undergoing cancer treatment after announcing her diagnosis via video in March 2024. As for William’s schedule, it’s taking him out of London to Cornwall, England, and then the Isles of Scilly l on May 9.

Meanwhile, Harry’s expected to be on his way to Nigeria to meet Meghan Markle for a joint trip.

King Charles isn’t seeing Harry during his Invictus anniversary visit due to a ‘full’ schedule

As some reports have previously claimed, it seems King Charles is too busy to meet Harry while he’s in London. “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry said (via BBC).

The king, who recently returned to public duties approximately 11 weeks after starting cancer treatment, has a weekly meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a Buckingham Palace garden party. (At the time of writing, the monarch is two miles away from Harry and the Invictus Games anniversary service.)

Harry, the spokesperson added, is “understanding” of his father’s busy schedule. “The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry last saw King Charles in February 2024 when he flew to England shortly after the monarch’s cancer diagnosis had been announced. (The king is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.) Reports estimated they spent under an hour together at Clarence House.

The next time Harry could see Charles or William is unknown

There’s no telling when Harry may next see his father or brother. At the time of writing, the Duke of Sussex hasn’t announced any more U.K. trips to come for 2024.

Or, for that matter, any opportunities where he might stop in to see King Charles or, on the off chance, William. Harry may have more U.K. visits planned, but he has yet to reveal them publicly. Although it’s important to note it’s all speculation, a question mark.

Could it be a special trip in November for King Charles’s birthday? Perhaps. Or maybe a stopover on the way somewhere else, like Harry’s done in the past.

He hasn’t been in the same room with William since 2023 when the two attended their father’s coronation. Prior to that, the brothers appeared together at Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 funeral.

Trooping the Colour is unlikely to count Harry and Meghan as guests (they haven’t attended since Platinum Jubilee weekend.)

Harry previously teased more royal reunions in February 2024, with the Invictus anniversary understood to be among them.

For now, a potential trip to Balmoral, the royal family’s estate in Scotland, seems to be the likeliest scenario as King Charles could reportedly extend an “olive branch” invite to the Sussex family, which they’re said to be eager and downright “ready” to accept.