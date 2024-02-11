Travis Kelce knows how to celebrate Taylor Swift's historic wins. Here's what he bought her to celebrate the Grammy Awards in style.

Travis Kelce bought Taylor Swift nearly $9,000 in jewelry and $2,000 in white roses for the Grammys

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the biggest celebrity couples currently dating, and fans can’t wait to hear more about their status as Super Bowl LVIII looms. Kelce and Swift have plenty of money to give each other incredible gifts. And insiders noted that Kelce bought Swift nearly $9,000 in jewelry and $2,000 in white roses for the night of the Grammy Awards in 2024.

Swift made history on Grammy night, winning her fourth Album of the Year title. And Kelce knows she’s incredible, as he sent her a $1,695 bouquet of 300 roses and a necklace and earring set from Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari’s Diva collection.

“Travis wanted to make it special, like he wished the night would be historical, and it happened!” a source told The Sun. “He wanted to show his support and celebrate her achievements and her fantastic year by getting presents that define her as a music diva.”

The rose-gold necklace and earrings are stunning, but the roses count just as much. “The flowers were important too, as he knows she adores flowers, and the white ones sounded like the perfect choice for the occasion with her white Grammys outfit,” the source added. The insider also noted that Kelce sends Swift flowers often, which she loves.

Taylor Swift planned to spend $45,000 on gifts for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce isn’t the only one spending money in the relationship. Taylor Swift reportedly planned to spend $45,000 on gifts for Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Kelce when they set a new NFL touchdown record.

A source told The Sun that Swift planned to spend a total of $45,000 on Louis Vuitton luxury jackets and bags to celebrate the record. She planned to pay $7,200 each for leather varsity-style jackets that included the Chiefs logo, date, and location of the NFL touchdown record. Swift also hoped to buy $12,400 bags with the players’ names and achievements on them.

“She knows they both love luxury brands, and that red is their favorite color,” a source told the outlet. “She’s sure they will love the gifts. This is a sign of their great relationship, celebrating a unique moment with unique presents.”

Will she arrive at Super Bowl LVIII in time?

The greatest gift that Taylor Swift could give to Travis Kelce is her arrival at Super Bowl LVIII. Swift is wrapping up her Eras Tour in Japan the day before the Super Bowl kicks off. So, can she fly her private jet and make it in time for the game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada? Sources say yes. The Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., confirmed that Swift should have no trouble making it to the game in time.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy announced, according to USA Today.

