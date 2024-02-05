Taylor Swift accessorized a white gown with black gloves at the Grammys not unlike Kate Middleton did at a 2023 red carpet event.

Seeing double? Taylor Swift’s outfit at the 2024 Grammys has royal watchers doing a doubletake. The “Anti-Hero” singer wore black and white to Music’s Biggest Night, not unlike Kate Middleton at a 2023 red carpet event. Ahead are details on the “Anti-Hero” singer’s so-called “homage” to the Princess of Wales. Plus, Swift’s previous “cringe” run-in with British royals.

Swift wore a white gown and black opera gloves to the 2024 Grammys

On Feb. 4, 2024, Swift arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, wearing a white custom-made gown by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli and black accessories.

The 34-year-old’s jewelry received much attention online as the Grammy winner, who was up for six awards at the ceremony, wore more than 300 carats of diamonds from celebrity jewelry Lorraine Schwart.

Swift’s jewels featured layered necklaces as well as earrings. Perhaps the most talked-about piece was her black and white diamond choker set with a vintage watch face.

Set to midnight, of course, presumably as a nod to Swift’s 2022 Midnights, for which she was nominated. And, perhaps, a Reputation Easter egg for her next re-record. Black heels and black opera gloves completed Swift’s Grammys outfit.

The pop star didn’t go home emptyhanded like she did after being nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe. She went home with two Grammys.

Swift made history by winning Album of the Year for “Midnights,” becoming the first artist to win the prize four times. She also won in the best pop vocal album category. Furthermore, in doing so she announced her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” out April 19.

Kate Middleton wore a similar white gown and black gloves outfit to Swift’s in 2023

She may be resting at home following abdominal surgery, but Kate seemingly got a nod on the red carpet from Swift. Discussing Swift’s Grammys outfit, X users couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the “Lavender Haze” singer’s ensemble and that of Kate at the 2023 BAFTAs.

“Definitely a homage to Catherine,” one person wrote, while another added: “Taylor Swift is forever #TeamCatherine,” (via Express).

“She’s solid #PrincessCatherineofWales and I’m all for it,” another said. “As soon as I saw her, I thought about the Princess of Wales,” someone else commented.

The look in question was worn by Kate in February 2023, nearly a year to the day before Swift’s Grammys outfit. For the occasion, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen gown she’d already sported before.

Except this time, she switched up her look by adding black opera gloves, much like Swift, and statement jewelry — again, another similarity to the pop star.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, sang with Taylor Swift in 2013

Swift and Kate haven’t met. At least not publicly. However, in an awkward moment for Prince William, Kate’s husband, the Prince of Wales belted out “Livin’ on a Prayer” alongside Jon Bon Jovi and Swift.

In 2013, William found himself seated next to Swift at a charity event. At one point, as he later recalled, Swift put her hand on his arm and told him to join her onstage.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now, I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in,” William recalled (via Vanity Fair). “But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me …’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you.’”