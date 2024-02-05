Miley Cyrus is nominated for six awards at this year's Grammys, including Album of the Year for 'Endless Summer Vacation.'

All eyes were on Miley Cyrus as she walked the red carpet ahead of the 2024 Grammys. She bared it all (almost) in a daring mesh dress as she posed for photos at the Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

The “Flowers” singer made her big entrance in a custom metal dress by Maison Margiela. She completed her look with sky-high big hair and a pair of gold velvet high heels.

Cyrus, 31, is up for multiple awards at the 66th Annual Grammys, including Record of the Year for “Flowers” and Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation.

Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024 | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

For her first time attending the Grammys since 2019, Cyrus decided to make a statement. Her bold dress, which was made out of gold safety pins, left little to the imagination.

Miley Cyrus | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

For her hair, Cyrus opted for a voluminous style that seemed inspired by her godmother, country icon Dolly Parton. Her hair stylist Bob Recine wanted a look that was “sexy and tousled and touchable,” according to People.

Miley Cyrus | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In addition to being nominated for an impressive six awards, the one-time Disney Channel star will perform her hit song “Flowers” at the ceremony.

Miley Cyrus | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Cyrus’s look, which also featured matching metal panties and Maison Margiela velvet tabi heels, allowed her to show off her many tattoos.

Tish Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Related U2 at the Grammys Through the Years

Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus was also in attendance at this year’s Grammys. She opted for a more conservative look than her daughter, walking the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress.

Miley Cyrus could go home tonight with her first Grammy Award. In addition to Record of the Year and Album of the Year, she’s also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The former Hannah Montana star was previously nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Bangerz in 2015 but lost to Sam Smith for In the Lonely House.

Whether she wins big at Sunday’s ceremony or not, Cyrus is happy to be counted among her fellow nominees, who also include Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monáe, boygenius, and SZA in the Album of the Year category.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s Grammy nominees. Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud,” she wrote on X in November after the nominations were announced. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.