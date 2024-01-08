Is the fifth time a charm for the multi-hyphenate at the 2024 awards show?

A Golden Globes win could break Taylor Swift‘s losing streak at the annual Hollywood awards show. However, she could also make history, kicking off a new category for the 81-year-old industry mainstay.

Taylor Swift could kick off 2024 with a big win

This year, Taylor Swift was nominated at the Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her record-breaking The Eras Tour film. If the famous singer and songwriter takes home the globe, she will be the first-ever winner of the new category.

The Eras Tour film was nominated alongside Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Barbie is favored to win, making the most money overall, with a $600 million gross at the domestic box office and more than $1.4 billion worldwide. However, The Eras Tour historically made $179 million at the domestic box office, thus becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time, reported Goldderby.

The Eras Tour could beat Barbie in this category. Golden Globe voters have six other categories where they can support Greta Gerwig‘s film achievement. Thus, this would allow Swift to win her first globe after being nominated four times previously.

How many times has Taylor Swift been nominated for a Golden Globe Award?

Taylor Swift photographed on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards | George Pimentel/WireImage

Taylor Swift has previously received four Globe nominations in the Best Original Song category. However, she has never won.

Swift was first nominated in 2013 for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games, followed by “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance in 2014, “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats in 2020, and most recently, “Carolina” from When the Crawdads Sing in 2023.

A film had to have grossed at least $150 million worldwide to be eligible for nomination. $100 million had to be earned in the U.S. and Canada. The Eras Tour did just that.

Is Taylor Swift still on ‘The Eras Tour?’

After a break to celebrate the 2023 holiday season, Taylor Swift will hit the road in 2024. She will primarily tour overseas; however, some United States dates are also scheduled.

She’s set to kick off 2024 in Japan at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 7. That will jumpstart a year where Swift will tour countries such as Australia, Singapore, France, Sweeden, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

Swift then returns to the United States with dates in Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana. Those dates are followed by the final dates of the 2024 Eras Tour, scheduled for Ontario and British Columbia.

The 2024 Golden Globes will air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL doubleheader on CBS Sunday. The show will stream on Paramount+ and be available on the CBS app.