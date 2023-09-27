Just when we thought Taylor Swift couldn’t be any more in the spotlight, she proves us wrong. While the Eras Tour was a huge moment for Swifties, Swift’s recent romance with superstar football player Travis Kelce has brought a whole new era of fans: NFL fans. But romance aside, Swift has proven that she will remain an icon for the rest of her life. Even if she stopped producing music tomorrow, she would go down in history as one of the greatest pop singers of all time. But is she the most famous singer ever?

Taylor Swift | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

It appears that Taylor Swift is the most famous singer ever — but it’s hard to nail down that title

There is almost no doubt that Swift is the most famous singer of her generation. The sheer media coverage and sold out shows speak for themselves. But a new study from Slingo suggests that there is actual proof of her popularity. She has more monthly Spotify listeners, more yearly Google searches, and more charted tracks than any of today’s other major artists.

With that said, it’s hard to actually nail down who the “most famous singer ever” is. It totally depends on what you use as the baseline, and given that today’s criteria is so different from, say, 30 years ago (such as the fact that Google searches and Spotify streams did not exist), it’s almost impossible to completely nail down the title of the most famous singer ever. We do know, though, that Swift’s Eras Tour was the highest-grossing tour of all time, raking in a whopping $2.2 billion, per CNN. Swift gave her tour employees massive bonuses due to the major payout, even offering each of her truck drivers an extra $100,000. Aside from being ultra-successful, she also offers generosity, which only adds to the singer’s overall likeability.

Taylor Swift has remained in the spotlight these days with her Travis Kelce romance

It’s officially football season, but that isn’t the only reason people are talking about Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The football player and pop singer have recently started hanging out, resulting in a high-profile romance that only became even bigger when Swift attended a Chiefs game in late September. Kelce sort of hatched the idea several months ago when he revealed that he had intended to give Swift his number at her concert but failed to meet her.

Kelce called Swift “ballsy” for showing up to his game, and the two left together at the end, which was captured on video. It’s unclear what they did for the rest of the weekend or how serious the relationship is, but even if it doesn’t go anywhere, it seems the two are at least having fun for the time being. Plus, what better time to date a football player than at the start of the season?

Swift has continued to prove her ever-evolving style, ranging from country to folk to pop. She’s a jack of all trades in the music industry, not only singing but also songwriting and playing the guitar. A triple-threat that’s hard to beat; it’s no wonder she’s so famous.