Travis Kelce is dating a pop icon but that doesn't seem to faze any one else who plays or works in the Kansas City Chiefs organization.

The biggest story in the NFL this season didn’t have to do with what happened on the football field but rather who attended certain football games. Of course, we’re talking about Taylor Swift‘s attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games this season to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce.

While the rest of the world has become so fascinated by the romance between one of the best tight ends in the game and one of the most famous singers in the world, those who work with Kelce “don’t bring it up” and sometimes forget all about it.

Here’s what the athlete‘s boss and former teammate had to say about the Kelce-Swift mania.

Chiefs GM says he and the guys in the locker don’t bring Swift up to Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks about the NFL Draft | Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

During a guest spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio‘s Fescoe in the Morning, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach was asked about Kelce’s relationship with the pop superstar and how he and the team have handled it this season.

“If you didn’t go online, you would have no idea that he’s in a relationship with Taylor Swift. [He] doesn’t talk about it [and] players don’t talk about it,” Veach revealed. “You’d think you’d hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that, but there’s such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room … Honestly, after the first week or two, it never gets brought up, it never gets mentioned.”

Veach then explained that he even forgets they’re dating sometimes and is only reminded when there’s a break in the game and the cameras cut to Swift saying: “The only time that we realize it is when we’re looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor. You’re reminded that they’re together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that.”

Kelce’s former teammate reveals why other players aren’t bothered by the Kelce-Swift mania

Jason Avant looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos | Rob Leiter via Getty Images

Kelce’s former teammate wide receiver Jason Avant spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about why he doesn’t think the other players in the locker room are bothered by the Kelce-Swift media storm.

“I don’t think the players are ever bothered by the media attention. The players are used to it,” Avant opined, adding, “There are so many cameras that are following the guys. I just don’t think that the NFL fan in general, outside of the Chiefs locker room, was ready for the storm of Taylor Swift.”

The former wideout then joked: “I don’t think the players mind it at all. It boosts the players and their game because now they’re thinking ‘Damn, I can go get somebody like Taylor Swift.’ That can instill a bunch of confidence in a lot of the guys.”