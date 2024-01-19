'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans is going through yet another runaway situation with her son, Jace. Here's what to know about Jace's new caretaker.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is in hot water over her son, Jace. Child Protective Services took in Jace after another runaway incident at the end of 2023. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, is now being investigated for abusing Jace. Additionally, Jace has a new temporary legal caretaker who allegedly has ties to David. Here’s what to know.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is in the spotlight due to her son, Jace, and his most recent runaway situation. Jace ran away from home several times in the past, and his most recent stint landed him in the hospital. CPS investigated the incident and found a possible connection between marks on Jace and Jenelle’s husband, David Eason.

Jenelle does not have custody of Jace, as her son is in CPS care. However, he does have a named legal caretaker — and the caretaker reportedly has ties to David. Sources confirmed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jace’s caretaker is not Jenelle, David, or Jenelle’s mother.

“This is a temporary situation, as there are plans for Jace to go to another place long-term,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Right now, he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].”

“Jace has to be monitored 24/7,” the source added. “So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

Jenelle Evans visits Jace at his current location

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans doesn’t currently have custody of her son, Jace. But she does visit him at his current location. While Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, had custody of Jace until March 2023, Jenelle took over until CPS removed Jace from her care.

“At first, Jenelle would visit, and Jace wouldn’t talk to her, but he was told that it’s important to have a relationship with his mother, so now they talk when she visits,” a source explained, according to OK! Magazine. “Jenelle has been visiting him fairly regularly, and she even saw him on Christmas.”

Another source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jenelle had brought her other two kids to visit Jace since he’s been at his new location. “She only saw him a few times while he was [at his previous location], but since he’s been at [his current location], Jenelle has visited him and brought Ensley and Kaiser too,” the insider claimed.

The 14-year-old reportedly does not want to return to his mother’s home

Additional sources from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup state that Jace does not want to return to Jenelle Evan’s home and has reportedly “been assured” that he will not.

As for where Jace will end up in the future, it’s unclear. In November 2023, another source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Jenelle and David Eason wanted Jace to live with David’s sister, April.

“That is something Jenelle had been pushing for,” the source claimed. “If Jace couldn’t come back to live with her, Jenelle wanted to have him go live with April.” The source added that this outcome was “super unlikely,” though, because Jace has no biological connection to April.

“But Jenelle has stated that Jace gets along with April’s son, who is around the same age as him,” the source continued. “But that’s not enough to get a judge to place him at April’s.”

