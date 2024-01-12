‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Announces a New Podcast Covering Her ‘Stardom’ and ‘Personal Struggles’

Jenelle Evans, who starred on 'Teen Mom' up until 2019, has decided to start her own podcast -- and she will reportedly talk about everything regarding her life, the show, and more through a completely 'unfiltered' lens.

Jenelle Evans got her MTV start way back in the day with the popular show 16 and Pregnant. Eventually, the success of the show prompted a spinoff known as Teen Mom, and Evans was one of the stars.

However, back in 2019, Evans’ husband, David Eason, came under fire for shooting the family’s dog after he alleged that it attacked his daughter. After that, MTV parted ways with Evans. But now, Evans is back with a brand new podcast that’s “coming soon” and will share all the details about her life.

Everything we know about Jenelle Evans’ new podcast

The podcast, called “The Time of the Day,” hasn’t launched yet, but it does have its own website. Fans can get on the list, and for $4.99 per month, they can access to full podcast videos, plus pictures and content from “behind the scenes.”

In a description of the podcast, Evans says the new venture will “navigate through the highs and lows, the triumphs and challenges of Jenelle’s journey, giving you an unfiltered perspective on the woman behind the headlines.” It appears that the podcast could be Evans’ way of telling her side of the story. Evans has not re-appeared on Teen Mom since she was fired, but she has been in the news quite a bit ever since.

“Hosted by Jenelle Evans, each episode explores various facets of Jenelle’s life — from her stardom to her personal struggles and more,” the “about us” section of the website says. However, there is no launch date listed.

Jenelle Evans recently celebrated her 32nd birthday

Evans took to Instagram on December 20 to post photos of her birthday celebration with husband David Eason. The two have had a somewhat tumultuous relationship, with Evans even separating from her husband temporarily back in 2019. However, the pair reconciled, and they have since worked through their marriage troubles.

Fans haven’t always been the most supportive of Evans’ relationship with Eason, but perhaps her new podcast will open the door to how the couple worked out their problems and managed to stay together. Eason previously stopped filming with MTV back in 2018 after a series of homophobic tweets caused backlash. Evans continued to film, but after Eason killed the family’s dog, MTV officially parted ways with her. It’s unclear if Evans will highlight the split from MTV in the new podcast, but fans will likely want to know more about her take on the situation.