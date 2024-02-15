CPS dropped their investigation of 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans and David Eason. Here's what to know about Jenelle regaining custody of Jace Evans.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is in hot water regarding her husband, David Eason, and her son, Jace Evans. David faces felony assault charges after allegedly putting his hands on Jace, and fans of the series are furious over the unfolding events. However, Child Protective Services reportedly dropped their case against David and Jenelle. Here’s what’s going on.

Child Protective Services allegedly dropped their case against Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason

According to The Sun, multiple sources confirmed that Child Protective Services dropped its case against Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. “Jenelle will now have custody of Jace again,” a source told the publication.

CPS initially investigated David and Jenelle after Jace Evans, 14, ran away from home in September 2023. This marked the third runaway for the teen.

“Jace is not at home and is currently in the custody of CPS, who are investigating,” a source shared with The Sun in October 2023.

In addition to the runaway, David allegedly physically attacked Jace in September 2023 in front of a neighbor’s home. Court documents revealed Jace had marks on his arms and neck as a result of the abuse. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means,” the court filing noted. CPS took custody of Jace following the incident.

As of February 2024, David awaits his first hearing for the felony charge against him.

Jenelle Evans visited her son, Jace Evans, in the previous few weeks

Jenelle Evans and David Eason | Alo Ceballos/GC Images

While Jace Evans was in CPS custody, he was placed with David Eason’s sister, April McKeithan, in December 2023. Jace planned to stay with April while he awaited a bed at a long-term mental health facility.

“This is a temporary situation, as there are plans for Jace to go to another place long-term,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in January 2024. “Right now, he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].” The source added that Jace required around-the-clock monitoring, and David’s sister followed the rules set forth by CPS.

As for Jenelle Evans, she reportedly visited Jace often at April’s place. “She only saw him a few times while he was [at his previous location], but since he’s been at [his current location], Jenelle has visited him and brought Ensley and Kaiser too,” another source noted.

Jace reportedly didn’t want to return to his mother’s home and initially did not want to see her. However, he “softened” a bit as time went on.

She admitted feeling an ‘insane’ amount of stress over the situation with her son

While David Eason insisted on his innocence on social media, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted about the “insane” stress she’s feeling due to the current situation.

“Not going to lie … the amount of stress I’m under right now is insane,” Jenelle posted to Instagram on Feb. 12, 2024, according to In Touch via Yahoo. “I can’t focus on posting any content right now.”

In December 2023, Jenelle was reportedly hit with a gag order from CPS after publicly defending David. Her posts were allegedly causing Jace Evans distress.

“I cannot say any details at this time because this is about my son’s mental health, not about my husband, and I cannot stress that enough,” she told the Daily Mail in October 2023. “Our time will come in court, and we will have our day to present the evidence that has been adding up since 2017, and again, it doesn’t have anything to do with my husband.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

