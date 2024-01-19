'Teen Mom' 2 star Jenelle Evans had her son, Jace, with Andrew Lewis. Sources claim Jace doesn't care to have a relationship with his father.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is getting much attention due to her son, Jace, and her husband, David Eason. Jace was reported missing for a third time toward the end of 2023, leading to a Child Protective Services investigation when he was checked into a hospital. Now, a recent report suggests Jace no longer has an interest in having a relationship with his birth father, Andrew Lewis. Here’s what to know.

‘Teen Mom 2′ star Jenelle Evans’ son, Jace, has reportedly lost interest in having a relationship with his father

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had her son, Jace, with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. The couple dated from 2007 to 2009, and Andrew left Jenelle after Jace was born. Jenelle wrote in her memoir that Andrew had little interest in being in Jace’s life, as he rarely called or visited.

Jace had several runaway attempts in 2023. After the second attempt, Andrew attempted to reach out to his son. “Jace, you’re 14 years old, and I heard that you ran away twice,” Andrew told Jace in a video obtained by The Sun. “We need to talk. … So, I’m just letting you know since the only way I can reach out to you is the media. Want to talk, want to see me, want to Zoom, whatever you want. I’m right here and always will be.’

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Andrew appeared at a CPS court hearing in December 2023 for Jace’s custody plan. Jace was reportedly eager to rebuild a connection with his father, though it appears this was short-lived. A source said that “Andrew has kind of peaced out” following a few phone calls and letters to Jace, and Jace also lost interest.

“He wrote Jace a few letters, and they spoke on the phone for a bit,” the source told the publication. “But after that, Andrew seemed to lose interest, and so did Jace. I think the novelty of talking to his dad wore off for Jace, and he doesn’t really care whether or not his dad is in his life now.”

Andrew Lewis says he tried to contact his son through the years

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans said Andrew Lewis didn’t try to contact their son, Jace, through the years. But Andrew told The Sun that there’s no truth to this. According to Andrew, he tried to connect with Jace, but Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Evans, kept him away.

“Nothing but lies,” Andrew told The Sun about Jenelle and Barbara’s claims. “Like, ‘Oh yeah, definitely Andrew, you can definitely see your son. Please keep in contact.’ F***ing liars. So, how can I feel?”

“When they go on MTV and they said this and that about me, like ‘He’s never going to talk to us.’ You know what, I’ve tried,” he continued, adding that, “it makes them look good, but not me.”

“I’m here to clear my name because there’s a lot of s*** that people are judging me like I’m this crackhead and this piece of s*** guy. No, I’m not,” he continued. “It really does bother me. And it’s been bothering me for years upon years.”

Jenelle Evans’ son is now in Child Protective Services custody

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans and David Eason | C Flanigan/Getty Images

After Jace’s third runaway, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ son was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager told In Touch Weekly in October 2023. “Jace is still in the hospital; yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

After visible marks were found on Jace’s body, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, were under investigation. David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October 2023. On top of that charge, David was charged with “Assault by Strangulation” in January 2024, an additional felony.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.