Discovery Channel is returning to the high seas. Deadliest Catch Season 20 premieres in June, and the stakes are higher than ever.

‘Deadliest Catch’ returns in June 2024

Deadliest Catch Season 20 returns to Discovery on Tuesday, June 11. The 2-hour season premiere airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The milestone season will document the continuing evolution of the crab fishing industry in Alaska, which has faced serious challenges in recent years because of declining crab populations. For the first time in two years, the red king crab fishery is open. That kicks off the first derby-style race in decades. Forced to work in a tight timeframe, both rookie and veteran captains are thrust into bitter rivalries that will push everyone to their limits. At the same time, a changing weather pattern produces dangerous winter storms that put everyone at sea at risk.

“This is more than just fishing to make money,” Captain Sig Hansen says in the trailer for the new season. “It’s a race against time.”

“It’s gonna be dog eat dog,” says Captian Keith Colburn.

Even after nearly two decades on the air, Deadliest Catch continues to find new stories to tell about one of the riskiest professions in America.

“Deadliest Catch is the gold standard for unscripted series, paving the way for an entire genre of television that highlights everyday working heroes,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks. “Audiences have grown with our captains and their families, respecting their unwavering determination, and experiencing the struggles and successes with them. This season is a celebration of their epic stories and the first page of their next chapter.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 20 cast

Jacob Hutchins of ‘Deadliest Catch’ | Discovery Channel

This season of Deadliest Catch will feature a mix of seasoned veterans who have spent years on the water and younger captains who are hoping to stake out their corner of a tough industry.

The season 20 cast includes Captain Jake Anderson, who teams up again with Hansen on the F/V Northwestern. That’s the same vessel he began his career on as a greenhorn 18 years ago.

Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski is back at the helm of the F/V Summer Bay, despite learning that he had prostate cancer at the end of last season. He’s not the only one dealing with health challenges. This season, longtime cast member Colburn faces a life-threatening emergency at sea 750 miles from the nearest hospital. Meanwhile, the reopening of the red king crab season has lured Captain Johnathan Hillstrand out of retirement.

Captains Steve Harley Davidson and Jack Bunnell of the F/V Pacific Mariner risk their reputations and financial future in the hopes of catching more quota and more crab. Sophia “Bob” Nielsen – the fleet’s youngest captain – honors her late dad Gary by taking the helm of the 113-foot F/V Seabrooke, Finally, Jacob Hutchins, who joined Deadliest Catch last season, is hungry to secure his future as a skipper and makes a play for the relief captain spot on Captain Rick Shelford’s F/V Aleutian Lady.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.