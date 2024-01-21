Jenelle Evans has been visiting her eldest son in his new foster home, but that doesn't mean she's getting closer to bringing him back to her home.

Jenelle Evans is reportedly working on her relationship with her eldest son, Jace Evans. While it was reported that the former Teen Mom 2 star spent months without seeing her eldest son, apparently, she is now visiting him in his new foster home. Does that mean she’ll ever get custody of the 14-year-old back? It seems unlikely.

Jenelle Evans is rebuilding a relationship with Jace Evans, but he won’t be living with her again

Jace Evans first started residing with Jenelle Evans, her husband, David Eason, and his siblings, Kaiser Griffith and Ensley Eason, in March 2023. The new living arrangement is one Jenelle had fought for for years. While things seemed to start well, by August 2023, there were reports that Jace Evans had run away. A series of additional runaway attempts followed.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

In October 2023, Jace was removed from Jenelle Evans’ care and placed back with his grandmother, Barbara Evans, after Jace accused David Eason of child abuse. Eason was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Later, he was hit with an additional felony strangulation charge.

After the arrest, Jace was moved to his grandmother’s home. An additional runaway attempt prompted further involvement from the police and protective agencies. Jace has been in foster care since. Jenelle reportedly had no interactions with the teen until recently.

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Evans can now see her son, but she is unlikely to regain custody. A source close to the family spoke with the publication and explained that while Jenelle is free to visit the teen now, he has been assured that he won’t be heading home with Jenelle and David.

Ensley Jolie Eason, Janelle Evans, Maryssa Eason, and David Eason | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The insider claims that Jace has absolutely no interest in returning to the home. While Jenelle is now welcome to visit the boy, she isn’t the only one he has seen in recent weeks. According to the same insider, Jenelle has also brought Jace’s siblings for a visit, too. Barbara Evans, Jace’s guardian for most of his life, has also been visiting and calling the teen.

Will Barbara Evans fight to regain custody?

While Jenelle won’t be regaining custody of the teen, could her mother fight to have him back inside her home? Technically, Barbara Evans hasn’t done anything wrong. In theory, she could attempt to regain custody of Jace. Still, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be living back with his grandmother in the near future.

Barbara Evans | MTV/YouTube

While Barbara was granted emergency custody of Jace following the child abuse allegations, he attempted to run away from her home, as well. That runaway attempt is what prompted further protective agency involvement and his placement in foster care. Barbara has not publicly revealed whether she’d fight to have her grandson back under her roof, but it doesn’t seem likely. For now, Jace seems to be in an environment that works for him. There have been no additional runaway reports.