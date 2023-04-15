Body Language Expert Explains How the Clothes Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wore to Family Event Exposed ‘Fatal’ Rift

There’s a certain time of the year when many families decide to put their differences and disagreements with other relatives aside and be civil toward one another. That time is Christmas and in 2018 Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) tried to do just that, but their clothes and body language told a different story, according to an expert.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

What Meghan and Kate’s attire revealed about the mood between them

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express about what Meghan and Kate chose to wear for the family’s annual walk from the Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day.

James pointed out that the ladies both wore “military-style coats” which she says reflected the “mood of the two couples” and the burgeoning “fatal rift” between the four also peeked through the surface.

The expert noted that while the rift was ongoing between their husbands, the two women tried to grin and bear to keep up their seemingly happy appearances.

James explained: “This tense royal moment wasn’t just caught on camera, it was performed specifically for the cameras: one of the only examples of royals appearing to attempt to actively dispel rumors of a rift in living memory … The rumors of a rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges had focused so far on the relationship between the two women.

“It was still hard to imagine the two brothers falling out so their body language signals were periphery in terms of attracting tension and speculation. Stereotypically, two beautiful women were seen as much more likely candidates and so it appears to have fallen on them to prove otherwise.”

What a difference a year makes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking to church with Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family | Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

It was just one year earlier that Meghan joined the family on that same walk and attend the holiday service for the first time. Looking back now and comparing that day to 2018, we can see how much more relaxed they were in 2017 even if a rift between the princes was already brewing.

In 2018 though “Meghan had her hand looped into Harry’s arm and her right hand held her bag up in what looked like a barrier gesture between herself and Kate.”

James observed that Kate attempted to orchestrate a conversation and turned toward Meghan to “chat right in front of the cameras.”

The body language expert concluded: “Meghan turned her head and smiled and Kate also smiled but as they chatted Kate appeared to have a subtle lower jaw jut and, like her husband, there was a pulling down of the corners of her mouth. If we take away the forced-looking mouth smiles the eye contact could be seen as quite challenging.”

There was also a moment when William appeared to give Meghan the cold shoulder

But there wasn’t just a sense of tension and chilliness between Meghan and Kate. There was also a moment outside the church when Prince William appeared to ignore his sister-in-law as she tried to speak to him.

About halfway through the clip, the camera focuses on Meghan turning to say something to William but he doesn’t give an answer or any acknowledgment of the duchess and just continues adjusting his scarf. After not getting a response, the cameras caught Meghan’s reaction as her face fell and she looked a bit stunned. Toward the end of the clip, after the couples walked down the church stairs, Meghan smiles and quickly turns around to face William again but he doesn’t say anything to her then either.

The internet was buzzing after the video made the rounds leaving many to wonder if William was intentionally snubbing Harry’s wife.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.