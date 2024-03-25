Prince William and Kate Middleton have been working through Kate's health issues privately -- yet they have remained the subject of unfounded divorce rumors. But they just shut them down.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the center of nasty rumors attacking their marriage ever since Kate took a leave of absence back in late December due to a medical condition. The princess recently revealed that she has cancer, and while her announcement struck the hearts of many, there were still harsh critics who criticized it — primarily by saying that William should have been next to her in the video, and his absence was a sign of marriage troubles.

But the Prince and Princess of Wales just shut down any rumors of marriage issues with three simple words in their latest statement.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm their marriage is still strong

When Kate initially made her cancer announcement, many people gave the princess some grace despite that there had been some PR mistakes made throughout the last month or two. Plenty of social media users around the globe wished the princess well during her treatment and recovery. However, some harsh social media critics felt that William’s absence was a sign that he and Catherine were secretly separated (rumors that the two couldn’t seem to shake despite that she mentioned her husband in her cancer announcement).

But a recent statement from the couple, which came through Kensington Palace, seemingly ended the separation or divorce rumors with three simple words: “Her Royal Highness.”

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” part of the statement read, per Vanity Fair.

By royal rules, if Kate and William were secretly divorced, the princess would not be allowed to use the term “Her Royal Highness.” That three-word namesake is reserved strictly for working royals; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to give up their His and Her Royal Highness titles when they stepped back from their roles in 2020.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Was the Kensington Palace statement’s wording intentional?

Even after Kate made the announcement, there were still internet trolls who suggested the root cause of her absence was her marriage; people on Twitter even mentioned that the Princess’ official statement should have referred to her as Her Royal Highness, which it didn’t. It almost feels like Kensington Palace referred to the princess in such a way so as to officially squash the marriage rumors.

For now, Kate has requested further privacy as she navigates her cancer treatment. She did not mention a date for return to royal duties, and it’s possible she doesn’t have one. Much of the world is wishing her well and hoping that she has a speedy recovery for her children’s sake.