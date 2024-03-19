Prince William Is Reportedly ‘Hurting’ Over Kate Middleton’s Treatment as it Reminds Him of Princess Diana

Rumors have been swirling about Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship, but one expert says the prince is 'hurting' over the way his wife is being portrayed -- and that it brings back memories of Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together since they were just college students. They’ve gone through so much life together, and while the public loved Kate at one point (and many still do), she has seriously come under fire after having to take about three months away from the spotlight for an undisclosed medical issue.

Now, rumors has it William is tired of the constant press and incessant rumors surrounding his wife’s whereabouts and her condition — and it’s “hurting” him to see her treated similarly to his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Alberto Pezzali/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William isn’t happy with the rumors surrounding Kate Middleton’s condition

Back in mid-January, Kensington Palace released a statement that the Princess of Wales would undergo abdominal surgery and would be out until at least the end of March. At first, things were fine, and nobody took issue with Kate away from the spotlight. But as time went on, social media lit up with rumors about where Kate really is — from an eating disorder to divorce and even death. And William reportedly isn’t happy with any of it.

According to Express, Roya Nikkhah, editor of the Sunday Royal Times, told Good Morning Britain that William is “hurting” from the rumors and speculation. “I think they know social media has a life of its own,” Nikkhah said of the Wales family’s thoughts on the matter. “I think for him, as I tried to explain in my piece, having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother … He’s seeing sort of elements of that being repeated again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy, and that’s hurting him.”

William and Kate have not made any comments on the princess’ whereabouts, although Kate did apologize for heavily editing a Mother’s Day photo where she appeared to look happy and healthy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

The answer on Kate’s return remains to be seen. The princess initially planned to make an appearance sometime around Easter, but with the holiday less than two weeks away and no word yet on her recovery, the likelihood of that happening appears to dwindle with each passing day.

William and Kate have dealt with rumors surrounding every aspect of their lives for the last few weeks. Things went from people caring about Kate’s recovery to people being almost certain that William fathered children with a mistress. Of course, it’s mostly social media that is keeping the rumor mill churning, but it inevitably would weigh on any couple at some point.

Ultimately, the rumors about Kate’s condition have not been given much light by the palace. The couple’s PR team likely won’t explain anything about her whereabouts unless she doesn’t return by the originally planned time.