Kate Middleton will reportedly be 'ready to talk' about her January 2024 abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery when she returns to royal duties.

Kate Middleton is poised to open up about her surgery and recovery in a low-key way. Not release another family snap in the wake of the Mother’s Day photo editing controversy. Rather, share details of the past few months when she’s once again carrying out royal duties. The Princess of Wales is reportedly likely to discuss it with a “regular person.”

Kate will ‘likely’ be ‘ready to talk’ about her surgery and recovery after Easter

Get ready, royal watchers, because a source close to the 42-year-old British royal told Us Weekly that Kate will probably feel up to discussing her January 2024 abdominal surgery when she returns to work.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” they

While Kate doesn’t have an official return date at the time of writing, not one that’s been publicly announced anyway, April is her projected return due, at least in part due to Kensington Palace’s initial announcement of her surgery.

In a statement on Jan. 17, 2024, the palace said: “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The holiday falls on March 31, 2024, meaning April could very well be when Kate gets back to work. Meanwhile, “Nobody at the Palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with,” the source said.

“But Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying. But, at this stage, … [she] just wants her privacy. She doesn’t hide things and doesn’t have that ability to sneak around.”

Kate Middleton’s likely to reveal recovery details with the public on a walkabout

It seems an upcoming walkabout — when royals step out for a meet and greet — will be a big moment for Kate whenever it happens. The source added Kate will mostly likely share details of her recovery during such an occasion “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.” As in “open up to a regular person.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, a source close to the royals said something similar, noting it’d be a prime space for Kate to open up.

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the source said. “If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

The Princess of Wales has opened up on past walkabout

Were Kate to share some insight into her recovery from surgery on an upcoming walkabout when she’s back to work, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s opened up with members of the public during an official engagement.

Over the years, she’s done many walkabouts and made comments about her children and other royals while meeting crowds.

For instance, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, Kate remarked Windsor Castle felt “very strange” without the monarch. Around the same time, she also shared that George, Charlotte, and Louis were doing well at school.

On another occasion, Kate hugged and briefly chatted with her former teacher when she saw him in the crowd.

For now, Kensington Palace hasn’t announced Kate’s return date. However, she’s presumed to be nearing the end of her recovery.