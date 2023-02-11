Kate Middleton’s ‘Rare’ Body Language Gesture Is Very Different From the Way Royals Show ‘Suppressed Discomfort,’ Expert Says

Kate Middleton reunited with a former history teacher during her recent royal engagement, displaying a warm body language gesture as the two caught up. An expert pointed out how Kate’s hug was genuine and not typical for many royal family members.

Kate Middleton hugs her former school teacher Jim Embury | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton reunited with a former teacher during a visit to Cornwall

During Kate and Prince William’s Feb. 9 visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall, she spotted her history teacher Jim Embury, who volunteers at the museum. The two shared a hug and Kate told him, “The things you taught me, I now teach to my children.”

Embury spoke with MailOnline about what it was like to catch up with his former student. “It was an incredible meeting and the first time I had seen Kate in 25 years,” he said. “She hasn’t changed, not one bit, and is just like she was — conscientious, considerate and exuberant.”

He continued, “She is a wonderful woman. I didn’t know she was coming to the museum until 6 am this morning. It was my day off and I only work Fridays. We were asked if we would be available to be on standby for the royal visit, and of course I wanted to.”

Embury noted, “The prospect of meeting Kate after all these years was very exciting so I went in on my day off. Kate was very kind and was talking about her children and what they were learning from her which she said she had learned partly from me.”

He added, “She is a lovely, considerate, wonderful woman. She was a fantastic student and it was so nice to see her again.”

Kate Middleton’s body language showed her charisma, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Kate’s gestures and expressions during the visit, telling Express how the Princess of Wales’ warmth is something not always seen with royals.

“Kate has always been undeniably charismatic but it has tended to be a more passive, regal form of charisma,” James explained. “Recently though she seems to have grown in confidence and notched up in terms of her body language rituals on visits and appearances.”

The Princess of Wales is natural in her interactions as well. “Kate is no longer waiting for the fans to ask for touches, handshakes, and hugs — she is prompting them in a way that suggests very high levels of not just confidence, but the type of relationship optimism that suggests she has finally realized her own popularity with the public,” the body language expert explained.

James added, “It looks like a mutual-adoration here as Kate is tactile and actively affectionate.”

Kate Middleton displayed a ‘rare’ gesture with her hug, expert says

James looked at Kate’s interaction with her history teacher specifically, pointing out how she was genuine in the moment. “There is another non-verbal sign of very rare levels of authenticity when Kate hugs her old history teacher here,” the expert said.

James continued, “Royals will often allow themselves to be hugged, but their micro-gestures will tend to signal suppressed discomfort as they do.”

She continued, “Kate’s hug though looks congruent — right out to the extremities. After flinging her arms out when she sees the man, she then binds one arm around his neck and pokes her jaw out on the approach to share the sense of fun, surprise, and delight.”

James noted, “In the warm hug, one hand is raised to pat the man in an approval gesture, but the biggest cue or tell comes from her fingers. These aren’t curled or bunched, or even held away from the man’s back, but as relaxed and tactile as if she were hugging a very dear friend or family member.”

“Genuine charisma is all about how you make people around you feel,” James added. “Kate’s new, very relaxed, natural, and tactile body language will have the best effect on the feelings of the people she is meeting here.”

