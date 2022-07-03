Inside Adelaide Cottage, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Reported New Home

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been house-hunting for a while now and seem to have finally settled on a home: Adelaide Cottage. After weeks of searching and rumors of them eyeing Adelaide’s neighboring estate, Frogmore Cottage (which is Harry and Meghan’s UK home), the royal couple and their three children have finally announced their move. They are expected to take residence this summer, following William’s 40th birthday.

Adelaide Cottage

Adelaide Cottage was famously the residence of Princess Margaret’s lover, Group Captain Peter Townsend, from 1944-1952. However, as pointed out by Vogue, the estate has long been a favorite among royals, particularly Queen Victoria who “enjoyed going there for tea throughout her reign, and the spot has been frequented by Queen Elizabeth II since her childhood.”

Originally built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the “cottage” is a four-bedroom home located in Home Park (a private park owned by the royal estate that is also the location of Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage) in Windsor. Known as a “grace and favor” residence, Adelaide Cottage is a property maintained by the crown to be available rent-free to whomever the English royal household so chooses.

One of the main draws to Adelaide Cottage for William and Kate is reportedly the private and sprawling grounds, which will offer privacy and recreation. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend of the Duke and Duchess told The Times. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.”

Along with their new home, the Cambridges are enrolling their three young children (including 8-year-old Prince George) in a new school in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie was also interested in Adelaide Cottage

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were not the only royals with their eyes on Adelaide Cottage, however. Princess Eugenie was reportedly seeking to relocate there with her husband and son. The Princess and her family are currently living in Frogmore Cottage nearby while Harry and Meghan are stateside.

Her father, Prince Andrew, was actively campaigning for the property to go to his daughter and her family before Andrew’s involvement with pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein went public. However, according to Cosmopolitan, “… the Cambridges will get first pick due to being heirs to the throne …”

Why are William and Kate moving?

William and Kate are moving to Windsor to remain close to the queen. Due to the massive renovations currently underway at the queen’s previous residence, Buckingham Palace, the monarch recently announced that she will not be returning to London. The queen will now, and for the foreseeable future, reside at Windsor Castle.

As such, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are relocating to remain close to her, though they will be maintaining their London residence at Kensington Palace as well. Prince William and Kate Middleton will also be keeping their home, Anmer Hall, with plans to return to their beloved estate in the future. For now, however, it seems Windsor will be ripe with royals by summer’s end.

