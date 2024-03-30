This royal couple can reportedly 'bring the fun to a family gathering, no matter how serious the occasion,' and lighten the 'stressful situation' that is Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

It’s been a rough start to 2024 for the British royal family. Someone has died (Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, Thomas Kingston). And, of course, King Charles III and Kate Middleton are both undergoing treatment for cancer along with Sarah Ferguson. However, one royal couple reportedly can inject some “fun” into life and take Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ “mind off the gravity of what is going on.” Who is it? None other than Zara and Mike Tindall.

Zara and Mike Tindall are the ‘glue’ of the younger generation of British royals

They may not be working royals, but Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, 42, and her former pro rugby player husband, Mike, 45, play an important role. Per a report from The Times of London, they’re the “glue” holding an entire generation of royals together. Plus, they also bring humor and lightness to any event.

“The Tindalls are very much the glue of their generation of royals,” a source said. They “bring the fun to a family gathering, no matter how serious the occasion.” They “can help take the family’s mind off the gravity of what is going on.”

After months of online speculation and conspiracy theories, Kate announced she’d been diagnosed with cancer in a rare video statement on March 22, 2024. The news came after Buckingham Palace revealed the king’s own cancer diagnosis in early February.

Through it all, it’s Mike and Zara who can add a “sense of normality” for William and Kate. What helps, the source noted, is their children being close in age.

“It helps that they all have children around the same age that they can fool around together privately and bring a sense of normality to what is a stressful situation for everyone involved.”

William and Kate’s kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are 10, 8, and 5 years old. Meanwhile, the Tindall children — Mia, Lena, and Lucas — are 10, 5, and 2 years old.

“While some family members can be very ‘royal,’ the insider added, “Mike is just himself and is relaxed and playful with George, Charlotte, and Louis.”

Mike and Zara are known to joke with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Joking is a mainstay in William and Kate’s relationship with the Tindalls. Zara and Mike have been known to, on multiple occasions, rib the couple and vice versa.

Mike once revealed his nickname for William is “One-Pint Willy.” The couples, alongside Anne, have also joked about being competitive.

Another time, Mike confessed to hoping Kate wouldn’t be good at rugby. Why? So he could roast her in the family’s group chat. Spoiler: Kate turned out to be really good at rugby, foiling his plan.

In 2022, Mike credited sugar for Louis’ antics at Platinum Jubilee Weekend. He said on his own podcast William and Kate’s youngest, along with his own daughters, “probably had sugar highs.”

Jokes aside, William and Kate demonstrated how close they are to the Tindalls during the holidays. On Christmas Day 2023, Louis walked hand-in-hand with his cousin, Mia.

William and Kate are not thinking of the Prince Harry rift

One thing Mike and Zara won’t have to do is distract William and Kate from the Prince Harry rift.

“I think for the Waleses, they want to minimise [sic] any kind of stress,” Sarah Hewson, Talk TV’s royal editor, said (via Express). “They don’t want to think about anything else apart from being the five of them.”

“They’re going to be spending quality time together over Easter with their children,” she added. “And I don’t think they want any noises from elsewhere.”

William and Kate are not expected to participate in the royal family’s annual Easter church service. Instead, they’re reportedly spending the holiday at Anmer Hall, their home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.