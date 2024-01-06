On Christmas Day 2023, Prince Louis went viral during the royal family's annual walk to church at the Sandringham Estate. An expert says it was more than just a cute moment.

Leave it to Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, to make a statement about his parents’ relationship with Zara and Mike Tindall with a viral moment. Louis held hands with one of the Tindall children on Christmas Day, which, according to a body language expert, showed just how close the two families have become.

Prince Louis held hands with Mia Tindall walking to church on Christmas Day, 2023

Another royal family event, another viral moment from Louis. The young British royal, who wore plaid pants and a peacoat on Christmas Day, walked to church on Dec. 25, 2023, alongside other royals.

However, he did so, holding hands not with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Or even his older siblings, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8. Instead, Louis was spotted holding hands with Mia Tindall, the 9-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike.

Analyzing the moment, body language expert Judi James compared the sweet gesture to a “formal announcement.”

“When Zara and Mike’s daughter held Louis’s hand on the walk to church on Christmas day,” she told Express. “It looked like a formal announcement of what had already been witnessed,” “Which was the joyful blending and closeness of William and Kate and Zara and Mike’s families.”

“The children clearly adore each other,” she continued. “And Zara and Mike seem to have stepped into the role of emotional air-bag for William and Kate. Offering support and a more fun, irreverent approach in the face of the relentless barbs from the US,” from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Mike Tindall’s strong Christmas PDA with Prince George, William

James continued, highlighting “emphatic PDAs” on display between William and Mike in recent days leading up to Christmas Day 2023. Most notably, the former professional rugby player’s hugs.

“Mike is a world-class hugger,” the body language expert said. “And some of the very tight guy-hugs we’ve seen between the two men has sent out body language signals of a very deep, mutually respectful relationship, with what appears to be signals that Mike has got William’s back.”

Dubbing the embraces “loyalty hugs,” James defined the movement with the following characteristics: “Extended duration, torso closeness, and mutual arm-winding.”

As for what William and Mike’s so-called “loyalty hugs” suggested? James pointed to “family ties and teamwork.”

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales isn’t the only one getting affectionate with the former athlete turned podcaster. William and Kate’s oldest child, Prince George, 10, received some “playful affection” from The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby co-host.

“Mike’s PDA with George” demonstrated “how he is also now the bringer of fun and open, playful affection into George’s life.”

Additionally, Mike “is not afraid to show it even when George is busy taking his public role a little too seriously.”

The images of Louis, Mia, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Tindall family may ‘hurt’ Prince Harry

Not there to witness the apparent closeness between William’s family and that of his cousin, Zara, the Duke of Sussex may still have found the images upsetting.

Noting how Harry was, at one time, “deeply close” to Zara and Mike, James told the outlet, “the messages in these poses might hurt him on two levels.”

“Firstly, he will be seeing his brother building a sibling-like relationship with the family alpha,” Mike. At 45, he’s “been a hero to both brothers thanks to his sporting success,” she said. “Then he is also seeing his own uncle-like playmate proving his loyalty to William.”

Additionally, prior to the royal family’s 2023 Christmas appearance, Mike revealed his cheeky nickname for William. Hint: It has to do with the Prince of Wales being “not the best of drinkers.” Meanwhile, Harry’s last public appearance alongside Zara and Mike happened at the coronation.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.