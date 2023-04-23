3 Viral Prince Louis Moments as William and Kate’s Youngest Turns 5

Happy birthday, Prince Louis. The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children is a year older. As of April 23, Louis is 5 years old. And what better way to celebrate than with his viral moments? These are just a few of the times Louis has gone viral for one reason or another, from silly faces and sugar to flowers.

1. Prince Louis going viral: Standing on the balcony during Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Platinum Jubilee weekend might’ve been about Queen Elizabeth II — and her landmark 70 years on the throne — but Louis arguably stole the show. He went viral not once but twice during the course of the four-day celebration.

Louis’ first viral moment took place when Platinum Jubilee weekend got underway on June 2, 2022. At Trooping the Colour, the sovereign’s annual birthday parade, the then-4-year-old garnered attention online for his various facial expressions.

Particularly the ones Louis made standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the late queen, his parents, and his siblings; Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

The viral moment from Louis, which inspired memes and GIFs, also included a chat with the queen. A lip reader said, at the time, Louis appeared to ask his great-grandmother about planes before getting a three-word reply.

2. Prince Louis going viral: Defying Kate Middleton at the Platinum Jubilee pageant

As previously mentioned, Louis’ viral moment at Trooping the Colour wasn’t his only one during Platinum Jubilee weekend. He went viral again at the celebrations’ close.

Watching a pageant alongside other royals outside Buckingham Palace, cameras captured a seemingly restless Louis. But that wasn’t the viral moment. It came when Kate said something and Louis reacted by sticking his tongue out and making silly faces.

Maybe he learned it from his big sister, Charlotte, who memorably stuck her tongue out at cameras in 2019. Wherever Louis learned it, he immediately went viral on social media.

Another memorable — but not nearly quite as internet famous — moment from the pageant came when Louis asked to sit on his grandfather King Charles III’s lap.

Mike Tindall, husband to the Prince of Wales’s cousin Zara, later cited sugar as the reason behind Louis’ antics. The Prince and Princess of Wales also commented on Louis’ experience with a line — and an emoji — in a tweet. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ?,” they said.

3. Prince Louis going viral: Excitedly giving Princess Charlotte flowers on Christmas Day

Prince Louis | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

More recently, Louis went viral in December 2022. On Dec. 25, not only did he make hilarious faces when greeting people during his first-ever Christmas Day walkabout, but he had a heart-melting moment.

After arriving at St. Mary Magdalene holding Kate’s hand Louis’ briefly fell behind the rest of his family. In a video posted to Twitter, Louis can be seen excitedly shouting, “Charlotte!” before running to hand his sister a bouquet of flowers. “Awws” followed from the crowd, and another viral Louis moment was born.

The next event for viral Louis moments is the coronation. On May 6, Louis’ grandfather will officially be crowned king. Louis’ attendance, however, is uncertain. William and Kate are reportedly waiting until closer to the ceremony to make a decision.