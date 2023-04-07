Prince Louis’ Past Antics May Exclude Him From King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. During past royal events, Louis has played up to the cameras, acting out in a very unroyal albeit adorable manner. However, his past behavior could exclude Louis from his grandfather, King Charles’ coronation, an event rich in historical significance. This is why Prince Louis may not attend alongside his parents and older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis sat on his grandfather’ King Charles’ lap in 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How old is Prince Louis, King Charles’ second grandson?

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Wales to their family on Apr. 23, 2018. He is the Prince and Princess of Wales’ third child after Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Princess of Wales shared how quickly Louis had grown up during a royal visit to Little Village Hub in Brent, United Kingdom, in July 2022. “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” Kate said of her son.

The couple’s older children, Prince George. 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, regularly appear alongside their parents at royal events. Brother and sister appeared poised as they attended the funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

However, at just four years old, the length and serious nature of King Charles’ coronation ceremony may be too intense for Prince Louis. Here are some of the reasons why.

Prince Louis’ past behavior may exclude him from the coronation and balcony pics

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ entire family supported the late Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022, where she marked 70 years on the throne. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children celebrated the event on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

Louis joined his sister and brother for his first official royal carriage ride at the late queen’s annual birthday parade. Seated between George and Charlotte, Louis mastered his royal wave to the attending crowds. The couple sat across from their mother, Kate, and Camilla Parker Bowles.

However, there were moments when the event’s excitement became a bit too intense for Prince Louis. When a military flypast took place over Buckingham Palace, Louis reacted to the loud planes by covering his ears and appearing to yell out loud.

While Louis reacted in a very typical way for a boy his age, the seriousness and length of King Charles’ coronation may be too intense. Therefore, Kate and William may allow him to remain home.

However, he may attend Charles’ official balcony debut as the United Kingdom’s king alongside other senior members of the royal family. While still an official moment, a balcony appearance is historically more relaxed than the Westminister Abbey service.

Will any of Prince Louis’ siblings attend King Charles’ coronation?

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte waving to crowds at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee parade | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Thus far, Prince George is the only one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children to participate in the historical royal event. George will serve as one of four Pages of Honor for Charles at the coronation, which will be held May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

ABC News reported George, who is second in line to the British throne, and his fellow pages are expected to process behind Charles in the ceremony and hold his ceremonial robes.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson shared the following remarks to ABC News ahead of George’s involvement in his grandfather’s ceremony. “We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation,” the statement read. “It will be an incredibly special moment.”

Princess Charlotte, who acted poised during her great-grandmother’s funeral, a Christmas Day outing, and the late queen’s platinum jubilee celebration, will likely be in attendance to support her brother.