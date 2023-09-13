'Talking about our children particularly, I want to make sure they understand that,' Prince William said of the lesson related to sports and life he wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to learn.

Class is in session. Prince William revealed a lesson he wants his and Kate Middleton’s three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — to learn. And it’s not one traditionally taught in a classroom. Ahead, what the Prince of Wales said he wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to learn about winning and losing during a September 2023 podcast appearance.

William wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to be good losers

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis | Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the Sept. 9 episode of The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby podcast, William, joined by his wife, the Princess of Wales, as well as his aunt Princess Anne and her son-in-law Mike Tindall, revealed a lesson he wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to “understand.”

Discussing sports at Windsor Castle, alongside Tindall’s podcast co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, William shared he wants his and Kate’s three kids to learn how to be gracious losers.

“Learning to lose, which I think we’ve got to concentrate more on nowadays,” the 41-year-old said. “I think people don’t know how to lose well. Talking about our children particularly, I want to make sure they understand that.”

Sports were a big part of Kate’s life growing up, which she’s now doing for George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5. The Princess of Wales remarked how her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, “always encouraged” her and her siblings “to be physically active and sporty,” adding that it’s important for children today to be “exposed to a variety” of sports.

William wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to also learn how to ‘win well’ and ‘not boast’

The Prince of Wales continued, saying not only does he want Geoge, Charlotte, and Louis to learn the lesson of losing gracefully, but he also wants them to take winning in stride.

“I think it’s really important from a young age to understand how to lose, and why we lose, and to grow from it and what you learn from that process,” he said. “But also to win well, and not boast.”

There’s so many life lessons that help us all through life, in friendship building, in relationship building, workplace,” William continued, “that you gain from those early years of playing team sport.”

George is a known soccer fan, seen cheering with his father in the stands at matches from time to time. Meanwhile, Charlotte, who also likes soccer, plays rugby. As for Louis, he also reportedly plays sports with his older siblings.

‘A little bit’ of William and Kate’s competitiveness is showing up in George, Charlotte, and Louis, according to Princess Anne

Elsewhere in the podcast, the discussion turned to William and Kate’s competitiveness with Tindall calling the Princess of Wales “uber competitive” at beer pong.

“I don’t think we’ve actually managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us,” Kate said of her and William before adding that it usually “becomes a mental challenge.”

Asked if George, Charlotte, and Louis have any of their parents’ competitive nature, Anne replied: “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

“What I think is really interesting,” Kate said, “is that they are all obviously very different temperaments. And as they are growing and trying out different sports ― they’re obviously still really young ― it’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”