'The Bachelorette' 2023 star Charity Lawson couldn't be happier with how her season ended. Here's what she said about how she feels.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 finale is here, and fans can’t wait to see what happens with Charity Lawson and her final three men. Aaron Bryant, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko are prepared to get down on one knee for Charity at the end of the season. And Charity says she’s “off the scales” happy with how everything turned out.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

Charity Lawson admits she’s ‘off the scales’ happy with ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 finale

The Bachelorette 2023 finale shows Charity Lawson making her most challenging decision yet. By the final episode, she’s already fallen in love with Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko. But she’s also growing her feelings for Aaron Bryant. Charity initially sent Aaron home during hometown week, but he headed to Fiji during overnights to win her back. Charity accepted him back and sent Xavier Bonner home during overnight week.

The previews show Charity falling apart due to the difficult decision she has to make. “I am in love, and I know that I am getting engaged, but I don’t know who it’s going to be,” Charity says in the clip shown during the Men Tell All. The clip then shows Aaron telling Charity he still sees her as his wife and mother of his future children.

“Kissing Charity just feels like this all wasn’t for nothing,” Aaron says. “And I’m right back in it emotionally.”

“I’m glad that he did not give up on this,” Charity adds.

Unfortunately for Aaron, Charity doesn’t choose him. According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Charity chooses Dotun, and Dotun proposes. Dotun and Charity leave the season engaged, and Charity couldn’t be happier.

Charity expressed her excitement in an interview with Extra after the Men Tell All. “Charity Lawson is very happy,” Charity tells the interviewer. Then, when the interviewer asked her how happy she was, she added, “It’s off the scales.”

“Does that mean that we are engaged?” the interviewer added.

“I don’t know,” Charity coyly replied. “I mean, you could be happy! You never know. So yeah, just finding happiness, however that looks. You’ll find out soon.”

She shared what she’s looking forward to after the finale

Charity Lawson is excited about life after The Bachelorette 2023 finale. While speaking to Extra, she revealed what’s next for her.

“I’m just really excited to just, obviously, I don’t want to say close a door on this, but, you know, move on to the next thing,” she said. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like. But it won’t be the last that you see of Charity Lawson.”

Charity also said she plans on heading back into her therapy work part-time. “I don’t think I’ll go back into it full-time,” she said. “But I definitely want to still integrate my degree.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 finale airs Aug. 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

