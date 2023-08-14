When can Bachelor Nation fans catch 'The Bachelorette' 2023 finale? Here's what to know about the date and time of the final episode.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 ends soon, and fans can’t wait to see who Charity Lawson chooses at the end of her journey to find love. Joey Graziadei, Dotun Olubeko, and Aaron Bryant are Charity’s final three men, and she can only choose one. So, when is The Bachelorette 2023 finale?

When is ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 finale?

The Bachelorette 2023 finale airs Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The three-hour finale covers a lot of ground. Three men remain in their quest to win Charity Lawson’s heart, but she can only walk away with one.

The finale’s first hour likely shows Charity sending one of her final three men home, which will be Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, or Joey Graziadei. Charity’s made it known that she’s in love with Joey and Dotun, giving them roses throughout the competition. As for Aaron, he arrived in Fiji to win Charity back after she didn’t give him a rose during hometown week. Charity admitted that she didn’t know whether she had made the right decision. Thus, she allowed him to stay in Fiji during Fantasy Suites week. However, he reportedly didn’t have an overnight date with Charity.

The second hour of the finale will show the final two men preparing to get down on one knee for Charity. They’ll also likely meet her family. At the end of the second hour, Charity will have chosen her man, and fans will see if he proposes.

After two hours, ABC airs the After the Final Rose special. Charity faces her final men and speaks to the last two men she sent home. ABC also likely announces the next star of The Bachelor.

‘The Bachelorette’ Men Tell All airs on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Before The Bachelorette 2023 finale, fans will see all of Charity Lawson’s men (aside from the final three) during the Men Tell All one last time. The Men Tell All airs on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Previews for the Men Tell All show Charity confronting the most controversial men she dated this season. Brayden Bowers takes the stage, and he and Charity discuss how he didn’t think Charity was acting as her most authentic self during their dates.

Xavier Bonner also speaks to Charity one-on-one. Charity sent him home during Fantasy Suites week because he told her he didn’t know if he could be 100% faithful to her. Previews for the Men Tell All show Xavier telling Charity he loves her, and she tells him it’s too late.

The Men Tell All also features three past Bachelorettes — Trista Sutter, DeAnna Pappas, and Desiree Hartsock. And Gerry Turner, the new lead of The Golden Bachelor, also takes the stage to discuss his upcoming season.

Fans can look forward to ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ next

The Bachelorette 2023 finale may leave Bachelor Nation fans wanting more, but there’s good news. The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise 2023 air this fall. Additionally, fans will likely hear more about who will be the next star of The Bachelor, which will probably air in the early months of 2024.

ABC hasn’t officially announced when The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise 2023 will premiere. The Golden Bachelor will likely premiere in early to mid-September 2023, and Bachelor in Paradise will likely premiere in late September or early October 2023.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

