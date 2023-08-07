Aaron B. and Charity Lawson didn't work out in 'The Bachelorette' 2023. Here's what Charity said about her failed connection with Aaron.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 shows Charity Lawson making tough decisions as she approaches the finale. During hometowns, she sent Aaron Bryant home. During their tearful goodbye, she said she didn’t know if she was making the right decision. But she later discussed what went wrong with her relationship with Aaron. Here’s what she said — and what to know about his return.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding overnight dates.]

Charity Lawson explained what went wrong with her relationship with Aaron Bryant

Charity Lawson struggled during The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns — especially when it came to Aaron Bryant. She adored meeting his family, as they welcomed her with open arms. But she made it clear that she developed stronger connections with the other three men — Joey Graziadei, Xavier Bonner, and Dotun Olubeko.

Ultimately, Charity sent Aaron home, though it certainly wasn’t easy for her to say goodbye. “It’s really hard seeing him go,” Charity said as Aaron left in the limo. “I’m trying to make sense of what the hell I just did. I’m falling in love with someone, yet I sent them home. The more I think about it, it’s actually the most absurd s*** I’ve ever done. What if I just made the absolute wrong decision?”

So, what went wrong with Aaron? While speaking to the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Charity noted that she didn’t get as much time to connect with Aaron because of the early drama surrounding Aaron and Brayden Bowers.

“The time — we don’t have a lot of time,” Charity said. “And so our conversation then starting to shift from just us growing our connection to now focusing on the Brayden stuff, so that’s when I was like, OK, we’re not getting a whole lot of time. So, I kind of felt like our connection kind of, or was starting to, get to a pause, and that was where it was concerning for me, because obviously, we see that Aaron B. got the first one-on-one of the season. So, I was in a position of where I saw the trajectory of him going, truly, all the way. And it’s like, I don’t know where this is taking us. It was kind of confusing for me in that moment.”

While Charity Lawson sent Aaron Bryant home during The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns, spoilers note he returns. Aaron arrives in Fiji to win Charity back. A preview shows her shocked response upon seeing him walk toward her while she relaxes at the pool.

“You cannot shut off how you feel about someone, whether that’s two days go by, a week,” Charity tells the camera before Aaron approaches. “The reality is that I have no idea who I’m getting engaged to.”

As Aaron walks up to Charity, her jaw drops. “I can’t believe my eyes because he’s not supposed to be here,” she says in response. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

Unfortunately for Aaron, he doesn’t win Charity’s heart back. Spoilers note Charity sends him home after overnight week likely without giving him an overnight date.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

