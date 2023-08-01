'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers note fans will see Aaron Bryant again after hometowns. Here's what happens during overnight week.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns air on Monday, July 31, 2023, and fans were excited to see who Charity Lawson chose to move forward. Charity met the families of Joey Graziadei, Dotun Olubeko, Xavier Bonner, and Aaron Bryant in episode 6. Unfortunately, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, Aaron heads home — but fans see him again when he returns during overnights.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episodes 6 and 7: hometown week and overnights.]

Aaron Bryant returns during overnights, according to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve note Aaron Bryant returns to win Charity Lawson’s heart after Charity doesn’t give him a rose during hometown week. Reality Steve notes Aaron arrives in Fiji to speak to Charity amid the overnight dates.

“Once in Fiji, the overnight dates were filmed in this order: Xavier, Joey, and Dotun,” spoiler guru Reality Steve wrote. “I don’t know if they’ll be shown in that order, but that’s the order of filming.”

“In between Joey and Dotun’s overnights is when Aaron shows up in Fiji to talk to Charity,” he continued. “Another thing the show spoiled in the preview last week. We see her being surprised as she’s sitting at the pool with producers, and that’s Aaron’s arrival.”

The midseason preview posted by Bachelor Nation on ABC’s YouTube shows Aaron’s arrival, though the footage doesn’t reveal precisely who’s approaching Charity. The footage shows someone mysteriously arriving in Fiji in a car with men’s voiceovers stating, “Oh, this is ridiculous. Why is he here?” The footage then cuts to Aaron’s feet walking toward Charity as she’s relaxing by the pool.

“I thought I saw a ghost, but no, he’s physically here in the flesh,” Charity says as Aaron approaches her. She then holds her hands over her face in shock.

“This is insane,” she adds. “What do I do?”

The preview then cuts to Charity crying while in her hotel room. “He’s saying he doesn’t want to leave, and he’s not taking no for an answer,” she says.

Additional spoilers from Reality Steve note Charity allows Aaron to stay in Fiji so they can have one final date during the overnight week. But he doesn’t stay overnight. Ultimately, Charity doesn’t take him back, and he gets sent home again. Viewers will assuredly see him during the Men Tell All.

Aaron Bryant reportedly joined the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 cast

While The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Aaron Bryant doesn’t win Charity Lawson’s heart, fans will see him again in Bachelor in Paradise 2023. According to Reality Steve, he joins the cast for next season along with several other men from Charity’s season.

“Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise,” Reality Steve stated in his podcast, Daily Roundup. “It’s clear that he didn’t win.”

Other men from Charity’s season joining Paradise include Sean McLoughlin and Tanner Courtad. “I know that Sean’s gonna be there at some point,” he added. “Tanner’s going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.