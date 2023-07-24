Charity Lawson heads to hometown dates soon in 'The Bachelorette' 2023. When do hometowns air? Here's what to know about the season schedule.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is flying by, as hometowns are coming soon. Episode 5 features Charity Lawson’s remaining six men heading to New Orleans for group dates, one-on-one dates, and a surprise two-on-one date. And this marks the final episode before the tone gets more serious with hometowns. So, when are The Bachelorette Season 20 hometowns? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Potential The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding remaining episodes and Charity’s winner.]

When are ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 hometowns?

The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns air on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Previously, Charity Lawson’s season aired new episodes at 9 p.m. ET, as Claim to Fame Season 2 took on the 8 p.m. time slow. But that has changed, and Bachelor Nation fans are excited to see Charity in the primetime TV spot.

The time change begins with episode 5 on Monday, July 24, 2023. Charity brings her final six men to New Orleans. She reportedly takes Joey Graziadei on his first one-on-one date, and Dotun Olubeko gets his second one-on-one date. Between the two one-on-ones, she has a two-on-one date with Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad. Finally, Charity ends the episode with a four-person group date that was meant to include Sean, Tanner, Xavier Bonner, and Aaron Bryant. But Sean gets sent home before the group date begins, making it a three-person date.

Ultimately, Xavier, Aaron, Dotun, and Joey move on to hometowns. Charity will fly across the U.S. to meet their families. Xavier is from Ohio, Aaron is from Texas, Dotun is from California, and Joey is from Pennsylvania.

The overnight dates come after hometowns, and Charity Lawson is hit with drama

The Bachelorette 2023 hometowns give Charity Lawson the opportunity to see how she fits in with the families of the remaining four men. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, she sends one man home after hometowns, which means only three men move on to overnight dates in the following episode. Overnights air on Aug. 7, 2023.

“There were three men who got overnight dates, one was eliminated, and two guys met her family and had last dates,” Reality Steve wrote. “Nothing I’ve heard thus far makes me think this season had a wild a** ending other than Charity saying in interviews she did fall in love with two guys. But ultimately, whatever way she worded it on the show was worked out because she did choose someone and they got engaged in Fiji.”

Previews for the rest of the season show some of Charity’s men might not be prepared for what happens after hometowns and overnights. “It’s making me question: Am I really ready for this?” Dotun says in the midseason trailer.

“It scares me to commit to one person forever,” Xavier also says in a voiceover.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Charity Lawson might’ve given away who wins

The Bachelorette 2023 finale is set to air just a few episodes after hometowns conclude. Charity Lawson’s season is only nine episodes, which means the three-hour finale will air on Aug. 21, 2023.

Reality Steve still doesn’t know who the winner is, but Charity might’ve given away her winner on social media. She and Dotun Olubeko were spotted at the same restaurant post-filming, though they didn’t post any evidence that they were actually together.

“Dotun posted an Instagram story of a plate of food, and he tagged it ‘Dutch Fred’s,’ which is a restaurant, I guess, in Brooklyn,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “It’s in New York somewhere. Twenty-three house earlier, Charity had posted an Instagram story of two drinks in a very darkly lit room with a candle, and that candle is from Dutch Fred’s. So, it has just been assumed that they were together. She had posted it 24 hours before he did.”

Does Charity choose Dotun at the end of the season? Fans will have to wait until Aug. 21, 2023, to find out.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

