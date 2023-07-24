'The Bachelorette' 2023 spoilers for episode 5 are here. Who moves on and who goes home? Here's what to know.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues with episode 5 on July 24, 2023. Charity Lawson takes her remaining six men to New Orleans in the hopes of strengthening her relationships and finding her husband. So, who goes home in episode 5? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers for the episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding episode 5.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 5?

Episode 5 of The Bachelorette 2023 is here, and Charity Lawson only has six men remaining as they all head to New Orleans. Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, Tanner Courtad, and Sean McLaughlin remain in the hopes of winning her heart.

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, Charity has two one-on-one dates and a surprise two-on-one date while in New Orleans. The spoiler guru originally reported that there were potentially three one-on-one dates, but he since corrected himself on the Daily Roundup podcast on July 24, 2023.

The two men who receive one-on-one dates while in New Orleans are Joey and Dotun. Joey’s date happened first, and he and Charity headed to Jackson Square to take a carriage ride together and dance in the streets. Dotun’s one-on-one date involved him and Charity running the Crescent City Classic 10k race. Both Joey and Dotun received roses.

The two-on-one date between Joey and Dotun’s one-on-ones involved Sean and Tanner — and ultimately, these two men ended up going home. While Reality Steve originally thought these two simply didn’t receive roses after a group date, it wasn’t this simple. But the spoiler guru notes that Charity knew exactly who she was going to pick before the dates even began.

“She knew going into New Orleans that Sean and Tanner were going home this episode,” Steve noted. “Period, end of story.”

Sean McLaughlin reportedly gets sent home after approaching Charity Lawson in her room

According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers from Reality Steve, episode 5 contains two one-on-one dates, a two-on-one date, and a four-person group date. The four-person group date includes Aaron Bryant, Xavier Bonner, Sean McLaughlin, and Tanner Courtad. This group date seems to happen after the two-on-one date.

A new clip from the episode shows Sean visibly upset over getting put on yet another group date. He’s expressed multiple times throughout the season that he wants more one-on-one time with her, but he doesn’t feel like he’s getting the time he needs.

“Another group date,” Sean says. “I’m confused, I’m frustrated, I’m mad. It’s all boiling up inside of me and trying not to come out. I’m trying to suppress it.” He then says he’s at the “tipping point” where he feels he needs and deserves answers in terms of where he stands with Charity. Sean then goes to Charity’s door and gives it a knock, and she lets him in.

According to Reality Steve, this is when Charity sends Sean home. This then leads to a three-person group date instead of the original plan for a four-person date.

These men move on to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 hometowns

Xavier and Charity in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

With two men going home in New Orleans, only four men move forward for hometown dates. According to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers, the men meeting Charity’s family are Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, Aaron Bryant, and Xavier Bonner.

A preview for The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 5 shows Xavier having some doubts about the future, though. It’s unclear how this may affect his time with Charity during their hometowns.

“I really like Charity and I want to fall in love with her,” Xavier tells the camera in New Orleans. Then, while talking to Charity, he tells her he feels “genuinely” scared by the idea of committing his entire self to “one person forever.”

“I know that I want to get engaged, I know I want to get married, it’s a question of if that’s you,” he tells her.

This story was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.