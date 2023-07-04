Charity Lawson travels across the U.S. and beyond in 'The Bachelorette' 2023. Here are the locations where she travels this season.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is in full swing, and Charity Lawson met all the men who could potentially become her husband in the future. Throughout this upcoming season, Charity travels around the U.S. and abroad to connect with the cast. So, where does she travel? Here’s what to know about The Bachelorette 2023 filming locations.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding filming locations.]

Where does Charity Lawson travel this season? What to know about ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 filming locations

Charity Lawson travels all over the place to film The Bachelorette 2023. The first filming location for the season begins in Agoura Hills, California, near Los Angeles. The 25 contestants vying for her love arrived at the Bachelor Mansion to greet her, and they connected with her within the mansion on the first night.

The men and Charity move on to San Diego, California, for the third rose ceremony. Filming takes place at Belmont Amusement Park during a one-on-one, which is one of San Diego’s premiere beachfront amusement parks.

For rose ceremony no. 4, the men and Charity head to Washington. For the fifth rose ceremony, the remaining six men and the lead head to New Orleans, Louisiana. Charity reportedly takes her one-on-one date to Jackson Square — a historic landmark. It’s been reported that a rose ceremony doesn’t happen in New Orleans, as Charity gives her roses out on dates that week instead.

Where does she head for hometowns?

Charity Lawson heads all over the U.S. for The Bachelorette 2023 hometown filming locations. According to spoilers, she heads to Ohio first. Then, she goes to Pennsylvania, followed by south to Texas, and then to California.

As for the men meeting Charity’s family, Charity’s from Columbus, Georgia, which is where her family resides. Fans who watched Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor saw him head to Columbus to meet the Lawsons during hometown week. Unfortunately, Charity didn’t make it beyond hometown week — but fans still got to catch a glimpse of her life at home.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 finale takes place in Fiji

According to spoilers, an engagement happens in the final travel location for The Bachelorette 2023 — and that’s Fiji. The overnight dates also happen in Fiji.

This isn’t the first time the franchise has utilized Fiji, and it seems to be a favorite location for other reality TV shows, like Survivor. The Bachelorette 2011 also had Fiji as one of the filming locations. Ashley Hebert, who was the lead at the time, brought her final men to the world-renowned resort and spa Namale in Savusavu, Fiji.

What makes Fiji such a popular place? “Fiji has a unique characteristic when it comes to that tropical location scenario,” Films Fiji chief executive Ramiro Tenorio said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “Fiji has incredibly pristine locations and it’s very well connected for where it is. It’s very easy for productions to find the infrastructure that they need.” Tenorio estimated that about 15 productions were filmed in Fiji annually from 2016 to 2019, and most of them were reality TV shows.

The first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise Australia were reportedly filmed in the exotic location. But the American version of BIP films at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico. Since fans caught wind of the Mexican filming location, tourism has rocked the beach town. The 25 huts on the resort reportedly start at around $400 a night.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

