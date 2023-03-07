‘The Bachelor’: Charity Lawson Details Past Relationships and ‘Infidelity’

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 7, Charity Lawson brought up experiencing infidelity in her past relationships. The 27-year-old child and family therapist has had quite a rocky road on her journey to find love. Here’s everything Charity has said about her experiences.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead regarding Charity Lawson.]

Charity Lawson and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charity discussed her past relationships during a 1-on-1 with Zach

Charity Lawson was supposed to go on a 1-on-1 date with Zach Shallcross in London. However, their date was postponed when Zach got coronavirus (Covid-19). The pair made up for lost time by exploring Tallinn, Estonia, together. Later they sat down for a more serious talk.

“The relationship prior to being here — it was an emotionally abusive relationship for me. I never honestly felt what it feels like to be seen as a partner,” Charity told Zach during their date. “It was just a relationship that had several occurrences of infidelity. Way more than probably anyone could imagine.”

“It was with someone that I knew and also the person that I loved at the time who did this awful thing to me. It just became this really vicious cycle of manipulation,” Charity continued, adding that she hid these details of her relationship with those closest to her.

Infidelity came up during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27, Week 7

During The Bachelor Season 27 Week 7, Charity and the other women on the group date visited a mentalist with Zach. He told Charity to think of the one reason why her previous relationship didn’t work. Charity answered, “infidelity,” and the mentalist wrote the same word on the board.

Infidelity is the act of cheating on a spouse or partner, and experiencing this has clearly affected Charity. While appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she talked more about her past relationships.

Charity shared that she dated someone for around six years on and off. She said that they were “high school sweethearts,” and the pair later “went off to college,” where they “had some turmoil there on and off but then kind of came back together a little bit” right before Charity started grad school.

Charity explained, “It obviously didn’t work out. It was just a really unhealthy relationship, and I think in that moment, I was the one that kind of had to pull the plug on it and decide for myself, which was something that was really hard for me to do because I’m typically the type of person that likes to see the good in everyone.”

Charity continues on to hometowns

Despite the difficult conversations about infidelity Charity had to have with Zach, the Bachelor gave her a rose during week 7. Charity will continue on to hometowns with Zach, and he will meet her family in Columbus, GA. The teaser shows Charity’s dad and brother meeting Zach and asking some tough questions. Tune in next week to see how it all goes down.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.