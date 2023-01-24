‘The Bachelor’: Who Is Charity Lawson? Real Job, Instagram, and Age of Zach Shallcross’s Cast Member in 2023

ABC’s The Bachelor returns on Jan. 23, and fans are already chomping at the bit to learn more about the new cast of women appearing on the show this season. Host Jesse Palmer revealed that producers tapped Zach Shallcross for the next lead a few months ago. Viewers recognize Zach from his time on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. Things didn’t work out for Rachel and Zach, but he’s ready to try his hand at love again. Charity Lawson is one of the women vying for Zach’s heart, and here’s everything we know about her, including her Instagram, age, real job, and more.

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ stars Charity Lawson. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Who is Charity Lawson from ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Charity calls Columbus, Georgia, home, and she considers her name as “a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose,” according to her ABC bio. When it comes to her future husband, Charity wants someone who’s honest, moral, and shares similar morals to her own.

The “fun facts” section on Charity’s bio lists The Notebook as her favorite movie. It also adds that she wants to move to Disney World someday (Like, in the park? They don’t allow that, right?) and that Charity throws a “mean axe.”

He's here and he's ready to find his soulmate. ❤️ Don't miss @zach_shallcross's journey as #TheBachelor starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/VL2kB3ZAlv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

How old is Charity Lawson, and what does she do for a living?

Charity is 26 years old and works as a Child and Family Therapist. In the About section on her LinkedIn profile, Charity says she “carries a strong passion for helping others and am a strong advocate for promoting self-care and wellness.” She continues, “My goal is, wherever I may go, I want to leave an impact on someone’s life by ensuring and fulfilling positive change for humanity, while also connecting and promoting a diverse environment that creates long-lasting interpersonal relationships.”

Her current job is listed as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist at Tri-County CAC. Charity graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability from Auburn University in 2018. She also received her Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn in 2022.

Where to find Charity Lawson on Instagram

Charity’s Instagram account, @charitylawson, clocks in at over 2,000 followers. Her page is filled with gorgeous pictures of herself, pictures with family and friends, and at least one photo announcing her debut on this season of The Bachelor. In her post about the show, Charity writes, “My best kept secret is out… if you didn’t know, well now you do. Tune into the @bachelorabc January 23rd @ 8PM EST.”

Let the limo entrances begin. ?✨ We'll see you at the mansion when #TheBachelor premieres Monday on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/ACATkP6m3R — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 20, 2023

What do spoilers suggest for Charity Lawson during her time on ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 with Zach Shallcross?

Reality Steve revealed several spoilers regarding Zach’s season of The Bachelor, but unfortunately, he didn’t receive a lot of information regarding Charity’s time on the show. He revealed that Charity attends several group dates and gets at least one one-on-one date. We also know that Charity makes it all the way to the hometown dates with Zach. However, it looks like Zach eliminates her after their hometown date, as she’s not listed as one of the women to make it into Zach’s final three.

That’s all we know for now, so be sure to tune into the premiere of The Bachelor on Jan. 23, 2022, on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.