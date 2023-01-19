‘The Bachelor’: Reality Steve Says This Contestant Is the Late-Season Villain

It’s January which means a new season of The Bachelor is right around the corner! This season, Zach Shallcross takes the lead, and 30 new women arrive on night one for a chance at his heart. Previously, Showbiz Cheat Sheet wondered whether or not Zach’s season includes a villain. Many of the spoilers revealed by Reality Steve didn’t mention much drama between the ladies or Zach. However, the reality TV blogger gave some updates on Jan. 18 that hint at a late-season villain. So, which contestant on The Bachelor supposedly emerges as the resident bad guy?

Brooklyn Willie fills ‘The Bachelor’ villain role in the second half of the season. | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Christina Mandrell causes problems in the first few episodes of ‘The Bachelor’ with Zach Shallcross

Rumors of bullying on set from some of the women toward contestant Brianna Thorboune surfaced in November. However, nothing was confirmed, and the details remained unclear on exactly what happened. Allegedly, Brianna self-eliminated after taking heat from others in the cast.

After receiving more information, Reality Steve wrote, “Apparently, Christina is the ring leader in regards to Brianna and her self-eliminating. Christina was the one who I guess was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the first impression rose she got was from America (at the live ATFR), and not from Zach. It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting.”

However, after Brianna’s decision to leave, Zach chooses to eliminate Christina during the third Rose Ceremony of the season. Up until now, Reality Steve’s only information about the incident centered around Christina’s erratic behavior and rumors of her drinking too much. Supposedly, that aided in Zach’s decision to let the Nashville native go, but now, it appears that Christina’s role in the bullying also played a part in his decision.

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Brooklyn Willie emerges as a villain in later episodes

Christina leaving by the third episode caused viewers to wonder if the rest of this season of The Bachelor went off without any drama. Now, it looks like another woman in the cast becomes a villain.

On Jan. 18, Reality Steve offered up the following update, “In the back half of the season, that role will pretty much be taken over by Brooklyn. Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama. We know she gets to episode #7 and is eliminated on her 1-on-1 date. But from all I’ve been told, just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.”

Most seasoned reality TV viewers know that some contestants fall victim to the “villain edit,” while others choose to act in a way that gets them more screen time to stay on the show longer. It appears that Brooklyn’s in the latter category. However, nobody knows for sure until fans see the episodes play out for themselves.

Brooklyn Willie and Christina Mandrell both nab the villain role this season on ‘The Bachelor’

There you have it. It appears that Christina causes trouble in the early part of the season, but Brookly steps up to fill the role of the villain in the latter half of The Bachelor this season with Zach. Of course, fans have to wait until the show airs to get the full story. The Bachelor premieres on Jan. 23 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.